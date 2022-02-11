Zendaya And Jacob Batalon Felt Like Tom Holland’s Parents In Spiderman: No Way Home

There was a time when Zendaya and Jacob Batalon felt like they were Tom Holland’s parents. How cute is that! Let’s take a look.

We know that working together in a film or a TV series is bound to result in the formation of something very beautiful: a meaningful relationship. This is exactly what happened between Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Tom Holland on the sets of the ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ trilogy. In fact, sometimes the three felt like family members. And we are not kidding when we say this, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon even felt like Tom Holland’s parents. And, they even got to experience, what can you say, a ‘proud parent’ moment. Keep reading to know more.

Highlights —

Tom Holland working with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon on the three Spideys working together

Three Spideys finally got together in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’

After months of speculations that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Holland’s Spider-Man predecessors, would join him in ‘No Way Home’ — and months of denials — the three Spideys eventually got together on the big screen.

Tom Holland acted as a Kindergarten kid for Zendaya and Jacob Batalon

In a conversation with “Marvel.Com”, Tom Holland expressed his excitement over working with Tobey and Garfield once again. He referred to Garfield as a “legend” and said he could tell Maguire was thrilled to be back in his Spider-Man costume. Holland said,

“Us getting back together, it was awesome”.

More From DKODING: Spiderman Homecoming Villain Scorpion To Return in Future Spiderman Movies

Zendaya also shared her excitement. She said, “[Tobey, Andrew, and Tom] care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters — what their journey had been as Spider-Man”. She further added, “It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that and be able to talk to each other about such a special experience that very few people have been able to don the suit. It was great to see how much you guys all really cared and had each other’s back”.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon felt like proud parents

For Holland, the experience was thrilling but also nerve-wracking. Zendaya and Jacob described the first day on set with Garfield and Maguire. Working with his predecessors made the newest Spider-Man actor “stressed”, and Zendaya added that she was “nervous” for him.

Despite the fact that Zendaya and Batalon had no scenes to shoot with Garfield and Maguire, they went to the ‘No Way Home’ set to watch Holland rehearse. They felt like Holland’s parents “dropping him off at kindergarten for the first day”.

“Like, ‘I hope the other kids like him’. And like, ‘I hope he doesn’t come back crying’”, Zendaya said. “It was so cute” Zendaya further added.

Have you seen ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ yet? Let us know your views in the comments below. Follow DKODING for more updates about your favourite movies, celebrities, TV shows and web series. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for the latest updates.