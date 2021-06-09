Zack Snyder Tortured By Warner Bros For Making Justice League

In a shocking revelation, Snyder confirms that WB tortured him during the production of ‘Justice League’.

Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ became a reality after 3 years of hard-won campaigning. It was a momentous victory for hardcore DC fans who believed in Snyder’s directorial passion. But the victory cost Snyder a great deal of emotional duress. Zack Snyder’s statements reveal that Warner Bros. made his life difficult. So much so that he still feels tortured by the studio. Let’s find out what happened.

Zack Snyder vs. Joss Whedon: ‘Justice League’ versions

Joss Whedon controversy

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse

How Warner Bros. made Zack Snyder’s life difficult

Zack Snyder was slated to be the original director of ‘Justice League’.

He directed quite a few portions of the movie until a family tragedy, the death of his daughter, Autumn, forced him to take some much needed time to grieve & heal.

On the left is a Zack Snyder shot. See how the red light falls on Ben's face and how the Batsuit almost blends in with the background, it looks beautiful.

On the right is Joss Whedon's reshoots pic.twitter.com/gFnflJb2q8 — Ramit🤺 (@Kr8s_control) December 3, 2017

Warner Bros. eventually proceeded with the production of the movie with renowned Hollywood director, Joss Whedon.

Whedons’ version of ‘Justice League’ was released in 2017, and featured many narrative changes based on Joss Whedon’s input.

Zack Snyder reportedly tortured by Warner Bros.

Following the film’s box office blunder, many fans along with the cast and crew rallied together and joined a growing movement demanding that Warner Bros “Release the Snyder Cut”, believing that under Snyder’s direction and artistic vision, the movie could have performed far better.

After what seemed like an uphill battle of patience, fans finally found redemption for their long wait when Warner Bros. announced work on the project would begin in 2020. Eventually, HBO Max officially released Jack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ on March 18, 2021.

Whedon has been accused of “gross, abusive” behaviour on set, first by ‘Justice League’ actor Ray Fisher, who plays Victor Stone a.k.a Cyborg in the movie. This Tweet below reveals the alleged no-holds-barred animosity between the two.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.



He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.



Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star, Charisma Carpenter also came out in support of Ray Fisher and spoke out against Joss Whedon’s abusive behaviour.

What’s interesting is that Gal Gadot, who plays Diana a.k.a Wonder Woman in ‘Justice League’, also mirrored Ray Fisher’s sentiments as she revealed shocking details about working with Joss Whedon.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Charisma Carpenter spoke out against Joss Whedon in support of Ray Fisher, saying the director created "hostile and toxic work environments since his early career." https://t.co/IOJaZyS3Qh pic.twitter.com/IDnWjvBQkT — IGN (@IGN) February 11, 2021

She revealed that Joss allegedly threatened to harm her career & make the role of Wonder Woman look incredibly stupid.

At this point, there was much outrage amongst both fans and ‘Justice League’ actors who now rallied behind the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse to demand the reinstatement of Zack Snyder for a re-do of ‘Justice League’.

An exclusive photo of #WonderWoman and #Steppenwolf from #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague as promised.

Let's make #RestoreTheSnyderVerse trending worldwide today to show your support for @ZackSnyder and SnyderVerse as the canon of DCEU!#ReleaseTheSnyderCut #TheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/8FNLKB5nFn — Fiona Zheng is Real 🇨🇳 #SnyderCut! (@fukujang0627) December 31, 2020

Fans were optimistic they’d be able to convince Warner Bros. to release more ‘Justice League’ movies that were true to the comic books.

Warner Bros., however, has made it clear that Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ was a stand-alone movie and there would be no further instalments after that. It was also during this time that rumours spread of Zack Snyder’s claim that WB tortured him.

HOW WARNER BROS MADE ZACK SNYDER’S LIFE DIFFICULT

Warner Bros. had reportedly spent $70 million on the production of the Snyder cut; however, Zack Snyder accepted NO payment for his part in the re-release of the ‘Justice League’ movie.

According to Zack,

“I’m not getting paid. I didn’t want to be beholden to anyone, and it allowed me to keep my negotiating powers with these people pretty strong”.

This was in reference to Warner Bros.

Remember when WB bought Zack Snyder an Aston Martin for directing 300? Good times.https://t.co/iS0MnmGL1G pic.twitter.com/CIfreePnSN — All Things Zack Snyder (@AllThingsSnyder) May 14, 2021

In an interview with Uproxx , Snyder revealed some startling statements. Zack Snyder disclosed that Warner Bros made his life difficult. He mentioned feeling incredibly tortured at the hands of the studio the entire time. Snyder stated he had no idea why WB treated him the way they did. He mentioned the entire ordeal wasn’t normal, calling it a “once-in-a-generation bizarre situation!”

It’s interesting to note that Uproxx informed Snyder his comments may alienate him, and earn animosity from Warner Bros. to which Snyder pointed out that Warner Bros were the “ones that have been aggressive” the entire time.

Video Credits: IndieWire

It’s uncertain how Zack Snyder claims WB tortured him. But it may allude to the fact that they allegedly interfered with his narrative direction of the film.

However, Snyder still maintained that he was happy he got to finish his artistic vision and that it was a victory for the fans.

It is currently unknown if the director will return to create another DC film for WB studios. Especially after Zack Snyder has openly claimed Warner Bros made his life difficult. But the director did previously reveal that he remains hopeful to continue his work for the franchise if the opportunity presented itself.