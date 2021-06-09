TRENDING TODAY

Zack Snyder Tortured By Warner Bros For Making Justice League

Zack Snyder reportedly tortured by Warner Bros.
DKODING Studio
Ben Mukherji

Wordsmith by profession | Thinker by choice. Can be found most days by the couch, his natural habitat, with a cold beer in hand, the best ( and only way ) he can Netflix & chill. Enjoys dreaming up alternate endings to his favorite movies and weaving together words to satiate an unending curiosity for expression. TL:DR : Ben loves his couch, beer, movies & writing.

Previous Article
Brie Larson Forcing Marvel To Make Her The New MCU Leader
No Newer Articles