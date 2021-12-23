Young Sheldon: After Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg Returns As Howard

Dr. Cooper and Mr. Wolowitz reunited after over 2 years. This time on Young Sheldon. Simon Helberg finally figures out why Sheldon teased him for 12 years for being an engineer. Read on to discover this one-of-a-kind episode!

There’s no question that ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ is one of the most popular shows on TV. And while some of the credit for that goes to the hilarious writing and storylines, a lot of it has to do with the talented cast members. One of those stars is Simon Helberg, who played Howard Wolowitz on the show. 2 and a half years after the iconic sitcom aired its finale, Simon Helberg resumed his role as Mr. Wolowitz in a mini cameo. The episode revealed the origin of Sheldon’s complicated relationship with engineering (and Howard).

The Silly Reason Why Sheldon Hates Engineers

12+ Years of Love-Hate Friendship: Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz

What’s next for Young Sheldon?

The Silly Reason Why Sheldon Hates Engineers

After Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), Howard Wolowitz made a cameo in CBS’ Young Sheldon. December 11th, the network released the trailer of the episode where Simon Helberg returned as Howard Wolowitz, in the voiceover capacity. Now we finally get the much-needed comic relief when he bickered with Jim Parsons and explained Sheldon’s animosity of engineering – a storyline that series co-creator Steve Molaro first teased back during TVLine’s Fall Preview last month!

As it turns out, Sheldon’s first-ever engineering teacher, Professor Boucher (Lance Reddick), refused to help him with a difficult assignment. When young Sheldon finally figured it out for himself, he rushed to class proudly to show his work to Prof Boucher. But he locked Sheldon outside for being tardy.

The real reason left Helberg shocked. “So, all the teasing, and all the abuse, had nothing to do with me!” exclaimed Helberg aka Wolowitz.

Why Sheldon Hates Engineers

Furthermore, Reba McEntire returned as June in the episode. The series co-creator Steve Molaro, stated in a statement that it’s “always more fun when they’re able to incorporate Big Bang Theory easter eggs” into the plots.

12+ Years of Love-Hate Friendship: Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz

In an interview with the Metro in 2018 before the final curtain fall of TBBT, Jim Parsons stated that although he would miss his fellow The Big Bang Theory castmates, departing from Simon Helberg would be the most painful.

Discussing the finale of The Big Bang Theory, Jim acknowledged that it will be difficult for him to say goodbye to everything, stating: “Seeing everyone. And as we approach the conclusion – which has seventeen more tasks to complete – I’ll be sorry not to see everyone.”

‘I’ll particularly miss Simon Helberg; we spend a lot of time together, we go back and forth to our dressing rooms, we’ve talked for over 12 years now.’, stated Jim back in 2018.

‘Six months down the road after we finished, I will be like, I haven’t talked to Simon in a deep way in a long time. And that will be hard.’, Jim said to The Jakarta Post.

What’s next for Young Sheldon?

Over two years after the 12-season run of The Big Bang Theory came to an end, CBS continues the tale with the prequel spin-off. With four seasons under its belt, Young Sheldon still has plenty of things to tell as it goes ahead with the Coopers.

Young Sheldon’s season 3 was forced to end in early 2020 as a result of the pandemic, and season 4 started a few months later than usual. Upon the show’s comeback, however, it did not waste any time in getting the plot up and running again.

Sheldon graduated from high school and enrolled in East Texas Tech, where he worked as a lab assistant and helped the school acquire funding in his first year. While Dr. Sturgis was away working at the supercollider in Waxahachie, Texas, he returned to Medford for a brief period, as shown in the final episode of season 4. After a while, the marriage of George Sr. and Mary began to exhibit signs of strain.

How did you reminisce about The Big Bang Theory after Howard's appearance? Which TBBT character do you want to see next in Young Sheldon?