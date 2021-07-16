Young Sheldon Season 4 Ending Has Entered The Beginning Of Dark Times, What’s Next

The ending of the fourth season of ‘Young Sheldon’ hints at how things could get dark in the future. Are you ready to watch how things take a turn for George Sr. and Mary Cooper?

‘Young Sheldon’ premiered in 2017. ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ was still on the air at that time. However, the spin-off series is known for not relating much to the ‘Big Bang Theory’. In four-season, ‘Young Sheldon’ has managed to reference the ‘Big Bang Theory’ only a few times. It revealed details about Amy and Sheldon’s son, Sheldon’s idea for his Mobile Virtual Presence Device and why he makes fun of Howard’s engineering degree. ‘Young Sheldon’ also featured voice cameos from Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco).

‘Young Sheldon’ Season 4 finale sets up for darker times

Season 4 of ‘Young Sheldon’ ended with eighteen episodes only. The previous seasons had a total of twenty-two episodes. However, it was not due to a storyline but because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The season featured Sheldon finally going to college. However, it was the last episode that has gotten everyone guessing its future. “The Wild and Woolly World of Nonlinear Dynamics” episode aired on 13th May 2021. It began with Missy dealing with boy issues. George Cooper Sr (Lance Barber) tries to help Missy but fails miserably. On the other hand, Sheldon ends up fighting with Missy. In anger, she tears Sheldon’s Professor Proton poster.

When Mary comes back from church, she argues with George Sr. She accuses him of being selfish within the family. George asks if he wants his evening getting yelled at by his daughter, son, and wife. Mary eventually apologised but in a sarcastic tone. She said that she had no idea how miserable he had been all along. To which George Sr. said: “Because you never bother to inquire.” There was no answer from Mary. Georgie, who stood between his parents as they fought, did not know what to do. Instead of continuing their argument, George took his car keys and drove away.

Young Sheldon Season 4 finale sets up for darker times

In the next scene, George Sr. was seen at the bar, setting up a game of pool. Brenda Sparks, who recently became single, approached George. George mentioned how he just needed some time away from the house. Brenda then asked if he would like some company, to which George agreed. Although it looks like a casual scene in which a character is upset. It gives every ‘Big Bang Theory’ fan strong hints. The end of this episode suggests dark times for ‘Young Sheldon’.

Steve Molaro talks about the ending

After the release of the final episode of season 4 of ‘Young Sheldon’, co-creator Steve Molaro released a statement:

“’Big Bang’ fans have heard Sheldon tell stories about his dad for years. We try to honour those stories but also like to find unexpected ways for them to play out”. Marlo revealed how adult Sheldon shared several stories from a new perspective in the first four seasons of ‘Young Sheldon’. Something he has gained after becoming a father himself. He also shared how life sometimes becomes complex, but they still look forward to exploring these new chapters in the lives of the Cooper family.

When to expect dark times for ‘Young Sheldon’?

Sheldon revealed to Penny on season 10 of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ why he knocked before entering a room. He shared the time he walked in on his father with another lady. At that time, Sheldon was thirteen years old. In season 4, Sheldon is just eleven years old. As a result, this may be just the beginning of George’s affair, which Sheldon will learn about later. The public will undoubtedly witness George and Mary’s marital problems. The death of Sheldon’s father will be shown in the future, too. But that will be much later.

Fans should not expect the dark times for ‘Young Sheldon’ to feature so soon. CBS has already given the show the green signal for seasons 5, 6, and 7. As a result, Sheldon will have to wait a long time to learn of his father’s infidelity.