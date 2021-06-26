Young Sheldon Renewed For 3 Seasons With Another Spin-Off In The Making

CBS recently announced that they’re renewing ‘Young Sheldon’ for three more seasons going forward. However, with reveals in season 4, there might be a spin-off in the works involving Amy and Sheldon’s child from TBBT.

‘Young Sheldon’ has been one of the best shows to come around for CBS, with Iain Armitage even earning a “Young Artist Award” for his performance. The spin-off also has a 76% rating on “Rotten Tomatoes” and is generally loved by critics. It’s not a surprise that the show has been renewed for three more seasons then, but season 4 also revealed the threads of what might be a new spin-off for ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fans.

‘YOUNG SHELDON’ RENEWAL

‘Young Sheldon’ follows the story of Sheldon when he was younger. ‘The Big Bang Theory’ serves as the stage for the start of the series, with Sheldon narrating most of the show’s episodes.

The show would deal with how Sheldon grew up in a family where his mother, father, and grandmother didn’t understand science. Growing up, the young man has to contend with different challenges about education with his classmates and parents, thinking that he is not all there in the head.

The story also follows his complex relationship with his parents and grandparents. Season 4, for example, delved into Sheldon’s relationship with his father. The series ended with Sheldon’s parents, George and Mary, getting into a fight. Sheldon had already revealed in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ that he had a strained relationship with George after discovering that he had an affair and became absent in Sheldon’s life.

The fight would be the start of lives colliding, leading to a rift in the family and, finally, George’s death. But, there’s something else in season 4 that was surprising too, a reveal that might reveal the story that is to come.

AMY AND SHELDON’S CHILD TBBT

‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended in 2019 with Sheldon and Amy coming together and winning a Nobel prize. In the first episode of season 4 of ‘Young Sheldon’, Sheldon introduces Leonard, their child. Leonard Cooper, named after Sheldon’s dear friend Leonard from the show, is said to have had a brilliant graduation ceremony.

Sheldon talks about his graduation and says that the occasion was only trumped by his son graduating. Mayim Bialik also makes an appearance in the episode, telling Sheldon that he should be glad that she let him name their child Leonard.

Fans speculated at first that Amy and Sheldon’s child from TBBT was named after Leonard Nimoy, one of Sheldon’s favourite actors. However, in the episode, Sheldon and Amy reveal that Leonard played a more significant role in choosing the name.

Sheldon also talks about how he wanted to name the boy Leonard Nimoy Cooper but, Amy intervened to settle on the name of Leonard Cooper. However, the reveal has had fans excited for a possible sequel for Sheldon’s child’s spin-off story involving Leonard’s journey in life.

A POSSIBLE SEQUEL?

Fans first started clamouring for a Leonard and Penny spin-off years ago. Kaley and Johnny have told reporters that it wouldn’t be like ‘The Big Bang Theory’ without the presence of other characters. However, both of them say that they’d be ready to return if Chuck Lorre was involved in the show.

While the creators don’t have an immediate plan for a Sheldon’s child’s spin-off story yet, there might already be something in the works. With the reveal of the name on the show, the creators might be working on a new pitch for a series that works on Sheldon and Amy’s son.

The story would cover Sheldon and Amy being parents and probably talk about Leonard and Penny too. The producers might wait for a while after ‘Young Sheldon’ though, with the show going from strength to strength and getting renewed for three seasons.

Thank you for watching this season of #YoungSheldon with us! As you think about what’s ahead for the Coopers, here’s a quote from Executive Producer, Steve Molaro: pic.twitter.com/Y9DnfoyCQe — Young Sheldon (@YoungSheldon) May 14, 2021

The sequel would be in the cards for the showrunners, though. With Kaley, Johnny, Mayim, and Jim prepared to return. It would be a great chance to catch up with the group after ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Season 4 revealed some cards about ‘Young Sheldon’s’ future. The story told that Amy and Sheldon had a child, and there was a tragedy in the future for our young hero. Could the new reveal mean the showrunners are planning for a sequel to the popular series? With all the actors ready for the sequel, it would be an excellent chance for the showrunners to tap into it.