TRENDING TODAY

Young Sheldon Renewed For 3 Seasons With Another Spin-Off In The Making

‘Young Sheldon’ renewed for three seasons with another spin-off in the making
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Jobless Mayim Bialik Got A Break In The Big Bang Theory Because She Was On A Break
No Newer Articles