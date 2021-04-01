Young Sheldon To Be 12 Season Long Like Big Bang Theory

After the latest renewal of the CBS series for three more seasons, will Young Sheldon make changes in the story to match The Big Bang Theory’s seasons count?

The biggest news of the day comes from CBS that has expanded Young Sheldon for three more seasons. “Young Sheldon” has been renewed for three more seasons at CBS. Those who have watched the last season felt that Young Sheldon is drawing to its way to the end, because Sheldon is growing adult at electric speed. Now that the series is renewed for 3 more seasons, fans are curious to know if Chuck Lorre is planning to make it till 12 seasons just like its parent series The Big Bang Theory. Will they attempt to make changes in the plot to accommodate these many seasons?

CBS recently announced the biggest expansion of the sitcom, by renewing Young Sheldon for three more seasons. The prequel series of “Big Bang Theory” will continue to be on the air until at least 2024. Young Sheldon season 1 debuted in 2017, and is recently airing the second half of season 4. Season 5 of Young Sheldon will premiere at the time of 2021-2022 broadcast television season for CBS.

This is not the first time the CBS network has shown faith in Young Sheldon. It was picked up for a multi-season renewal back in 2019 when Young Sheldon was renewed for two seasons.

Kelly Kahl, the President of CBS Entertainment, in full praises for the brilliant cast and plot of the show, said “Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life”.

He shared the data exhibiting how the series dominates the popular entertainment space, and exclaimed, ‘Young Sheldon’ dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humour, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers!”

“Young Sheldon” covers the crazy childhood of The Big Bang Theory’s Sheldon Cooper. Young version is played by Iain Armitage. We have seen Sheldon and his family, classmates mutually struggling to fit in with each other. Jim Parsons plays the narrator, reprising his role as the adult Sheldon Cooper from “The Big Bang Theory.” The brilliant cast of the show include Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Matt Hobby.

Now that the Young Sheldon will give us season 5, season 6 and season 7 for sure, the question is will it continue for 12 seasons like The Big Bang Theory.

Will Young Sheldon change the storyline to match TBBT’s season count?

The major hurdle for this to happen is the plot of Young Sheldon. As per last season, it feels like Young Sheldon is fast growing into an adult. We also got a subtle hint of cracks in his parents’ relationship. Many TV experts predicted that Young Sheldon season 4 is going to be the last season in the prequel series. With the renewal of Young Sheldon, fans want to know if Chuck Lorre is competing with his previous series like The Big Bang Theory and Two And A Half Men, and make Young Sheldon continue till 12 seasons like these series did.

Until know there's no official announcement of the release date of Young Sheldon season 5, because season 4 is currently on air.