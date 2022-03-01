Young Sheldon Proved 12 Seasons Of Big Bang Theory To Be Inaccurate

We don’t know if you have noticed but there are quite a few inaccuracies in ‘Young Sheldon’.

Ever since ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended, we have had its spin-off to keep us entertained at night. Where the show has gained massive popularity, especially amongst the younger generation, there are a few inaccuracies that make it far different from ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

What is ‘Young Sheldon’ about?

Inaccuracies in ‘Young Sheldon’

What is the plotline of ‘Young Sheldon’?

‘Young Sheldon’ is a CBS sitcom produced by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro about a young man coming of age. The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a prequel to ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and follows Sheldon Cooper as a nine-year-old boy growing up in East Texas with his family and attending high school.

The series follows Sheldon Cooper as he attends high school in the fictional town of Medford, Texas, in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He strives to fit into a world full of people, including his own family and friends, who don’t know how to deal with his extraordinary intellectual abilities and social ineptitude as a nine-year-old child attending high school.

Coming back to the inconsistencies of the show, these 5 mistakes prove how different ‘Young Sheldon’ is from ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Sheldon’s parents seem very nice

Despite Sheldon’s frequent references to his parents’ marriage imploding due to his father’s adultery and staying out all night, we haven’t seen anything like this on the show yet. Sure, they don’t have the ideal marriage; they do have their quarrels. But, on the whole, his father George appears to be a kind and hardworking father.

So, did anything go horribly wrong at some point on ‘Young Sheldon’ that we haven’t seen yet? Or is it possible that Sheldon misunderstood his childhood?

Where did all his friends come from?

Tam must be devastated to learn that Sheldon told all of his adult friends that he had no friends when he was younger. Meanwhile, he and Tam appeared to spend every day together, eating together, studying at the library, and even getting together after school.

Tam as an adult did make an appearance on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, saying how Sheldon had shut out their friendship after Tam moved away. This could be the only possible explanation for Sheldon’s statement.

There is something different about Meemaw

Sure, Meemaw, played by June Squibb, was a success during her one appearance on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, ragging Amy in a humorous manner. In terms of appearance and attitude, however, she bore no resemblance to Annie Potts’ Meemaw in ‘Young Sheldon’.

It’s possible that Meemaw grew stern and old-fashioned as she grew older, but people, especially strong-willed, free-thinking women like Meemaw, rarely change so dramatically. However, we find it difficult to imagine that Meemaw went from being a wild and eccentric grandmother 20+ years ago to the wholesome woman she appeared to be now.

What about House on Blocks?

Sheldon mentions in an episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ that his mother had to return to Texas because their house was slipping off the blocks again, implying that they lived in a trailer park. However, in the spin-off, we saw a beautiful home. So where is exactly the house on blocks?

Wasn’t Sheldon bullied a lot?

From what we have seen, it seems like Sheldon was an introvert and wasn’t really bullied that much during his school days. It could also be possible that we didn’t get to see each and every bit of his story. But surely from what is shown, he was not bullied-bullied.

Did you also notice these inconsistencies in the show? If yes, what else do you think is different from ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

