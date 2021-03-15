Young Sheldon Proved 12 Years Of Big Bang Theory Utterly Useless

Did you succeed in spotting some ‘The Big Bang Theory’ inconsistencies on ‘Young Sheldon’? Let’s know more about the one’s fans were quick to spot.

Sheldon Cooper has always been the most eccentric yet loved character on-scree. Whether it was his grown-up phase on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ or childhood phase in ‘Young Sheldon’. Fans love both the characters. But which series do you think is better? Let’s take a look at some inconsistencies.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Inconsistencies you failed to notice on ‘Young Sheldon’

Is ‘The Big Bang Theory’ scientifically accurate?

Is ‘Young Sheldon’ better than ‘The Big Bang Theory’ or not?

Inconsistencies you failed to notice on ‘Young Sheldon’

As soon as ‘Young Sheldon’ released, fans of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ were quick to spot the inconsistency. Lance Barber, who plays the role of Sheldon’s father on ‘Young Sheldon’, has been seen before. In season five of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Lance Barber made a small appearance as Leonard’s childhood bully. In the episode, that actor reached out to Leonard. Hence giving Leonard a chance to stand up to his bully. Lance Barber returned, but this time he was not a bully. He is currently seen in a much prominent role on ‘Young Sheldon’. Even though it was just a small appearance, fans were quick to spot this inconsistency that is now hard to forget.

Video Credits: Jarrod Pike

Another massive inconsistency of ‘Young Sheldon’ is the disappearance of PopPop. In ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Sheldon shares that it was his grandfather who got him into science before he died. That means Sheldon was just five years old when he passed away.

Not many people are aware, but the makers were extremely particular about the scientific references on ‘The Big Bang Theory’. They even hired physicist David Salzburg as a science consultant.

Though five might be appropriate for Sheldon as he is much more intellectually advanced than kids of his age. But on ‘Young Sheldon’ he never talks about his Pop-Pop in any context. Sheldon also often mentions on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ how his parent’s marriage broke because of his father’s drinking problems and cheating. But we have not seen any of that till now on ‘Young Sheldon’. The couple does have a few arguments here and there. But, mostly, Sheldon’s father comes across as a hard-working father.

‘Young Sheldon’ proved ‘The Big Bang Theory’ wrong

A Reddit user was also quick to point out an inconsistency seen on ‘Young Sheldon’. He recalled how in a scene in the tenth episode of season 3 of ‘Young Sheldon’, Sheldon showed the things he was carrying in his backpack to Missy and Paige. It included earplugs to cancel out the crowd noise, wet naps to wipe down escalator handrails, a compass and a map of the mall. It also had a whistle that he could use if he gets lost or is approached by a woman holding a perfume bottle.

Related: The Big Bang Theory Season 13 Battle: Sheldon Cooper’s Street Smart Daughter Vs Penny’s Genius Son

However, in an episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’, he explained that he carries around a whistle that is given to him by Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). He also has a handheld mirror to avoid pervs and a multilingual poster that says occupied.

The user explained: “This shows that he had the whistle long before he ever met Amy.” What do you think?

Is ‘The Big Bang Theory’ scientifically accurate?

Not many people are aware, but the makers were extremely particular about the scientific references on ‘The Big Bang Theory’. They even hired physicist David Salzburg as a science consultant. The physicist has a bachelor’s degree in physics from Princeton University. He also had a PhD in physics from the University of Chicago and a post-doctoral fellowship at CERN, the European Nuclear Research Centre. Salzburg would usually check the scripts for any scientific inaccuracy. He was also behind the many scientific equations featured on the whiteboards.

Video Credits: TheRandomPosts

Actor Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) had a PhD in neuroscience. Hence, she would mostly make sure that all the neuroscience and biology references were accurate.

Is ‘Young Sheldon’ better than ‘The Big Bang Theory’ or not?

‘Young Sheldon’ is a completely different show from ‘The Big Bang Theory’. While ‘The Big Bang Theory’ was a multi-camera sitcom, its prequel series follows the life of a nine-year-old Sheldon and his family. A great aspect of ‘Young Sheldon’ is the involvement of Jim Parsons as its narrator. The show becomes more entertaining to watch. ‘Young Sheldon’ mostly focuses on the innocence and vulnerability of the nine-year-old.

While both shows have their own charm, you tell us what you think is the better show!