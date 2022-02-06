Young Sheldon Is Obsessed With Creating Big Bang Theory Plotholes

The latest season of ‘Young Sheldon’ is caught up in new plot holes! Let’s find out more about the prequel series!

Sheldon Cooper first appeared on television in 2007 on ‘The Big Bang Theory’. The audience first met Sheldon as an adult. But ‘Young Sheldon’, a 2017 spinoff, introduced the brilliant physicist as a child. ‘Young Sheldon’ has grown in popularity in the years since its release. But there are several elements in the series that contradict what happened in the parent show, ‘Big Bang Theory’. Hence, resulting in plot holes.

HIGHLIGHTS

The latest problem for ‘Young Sheldon’

‘Young Sheldon’ Season 5 is caught up in new plot holes?

‘Young Sheldon’ created new ‘Big Bang Theory’ plotholes

Sheldon, played by Iain Armitage, struggled with long gaps in his class schedule during a recent episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ Season 5 titled ‘An Expensive Glitch and a Goof-Off Room’. Because he does not live on campus, he has nowhere to go during his daily breaks. He contacted the president of East Texas Tech after becoming dissatisfied with his situation. Sheldon was bothering her with his problem during the episode. As a result of his persistent pestering, he was provided with an on-campus dorm room to use while waiting for his next lecture.

How ‘Young Sheldon’ Formed a New ‘Big Bang Theory’ Plot Hole, and then, Corrected it Later!

Even though they parted ways, Sheldon mentioned the power of complaining, implying that it has never failed him in obtaining what he desires. It got supported by Adult Sheldon’s narration in ‘Young Sheldon’, who states that it is a theory that will continue to work for him in the future.

Sheldon’s pestering in the tenth episode of ‘Young Sheldon’ demonstrates that contrary to what Sheldon’s friends said in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, he knew what he was doing when he harassed them. Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) summed it up in an episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 5. She stated that Sheldon is unaware of when he is being mean because the part of his brain that should be aware of is getting a wedgie from the rest of his brain. Sheldon is well aware of his lack of social skills. As a result, his hurtful actions got allegedly carried out subconsciously.

Video Credits: Amazon Prime Video India

It’s an attempt to explain why no one on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ ever confronted Sheldon about his behaviour. ‘Young Sheldon’ is now revealing that Sheldon has always known that complaining and being difficult in general allowed him to get what he wants. He is subtly manipulating those around him. The worst part is that, based on adult Sheldon’s voiceover, it appears that he will continue to do so in the distant future.

When Sheldon’s only college buddy, Sam, played by Taylor Spreitler, complained about the school giving him preferential treatment, Sheldon simply explained that he deserved it because he is better than everyone else. Sam then stated that no one wants to be friends with Sheldon because he is an egotistical jerk. It bothered Sheldon for some reason, which was uncharacteristic and completely contradictory to his indifferent nature in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, potentially creating a character plot hole.

Video Credits: OSSA Movies

Sheldon tried to be more agreeable to his peers for a while. He offered Sam and anyone else who needed or wanted to study, his dorm room. People began to contact him quickly in the hopes of gaining access to the private space. Sheldon enjoyed the feeling of being liked and considered offering his co-students other things they might require for them to continue being nice to him. It only lasted until he realised that the vast majority of those who requested to use his room was not there to study. Instead, they were there to have a good time. It made him feel betrayed.

While ‘Young Sheldon’ did not follow up on what he did after discovering the truth, it is safe to say he stopped granting people access to it. It would have also discouraged him from attempting to be friendly with others. He reasoned that they could not hold trust, making him more like his older self in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, anti-social and unconcerned about other people’s problems.

