You’ll Hate Keanu Reeves After Watching This

Is our collective love for Keanu Reeves above any film that is an absolute torture to sit through? Now’s the time to test your love for Keanu. Watch ’47 Ronin’ on Netflix and witness a film so bad that it will question your love for your favourite Hollywood star!

Yes, we get it, only a psychopath can hate a human being as perfect as Keanu Reeves. Afterall, from going through a tough personal life and doing a lot of charity, from occasional spotting on the subway to owning an enchanting smile, Keanu has it all. But thanks to Netflix, we are currently being reminded of a 2013 film that he did, which was an absolute torture on the senses. It took us all some time to wrap our heads around the fact that Keanu could ever put us through such insufferable torture. The film was ’47 Ronin’, a fantasy action film which got basically everything wrong. The same film is currently trending on Netflix to bring us to a sad realization that ‘nobody is perfect’.

The film starred Keanu as Kai, a half Japanese, half English outcast. The film lost us right then and there. The presentation of his character was so ridiculous that it made us all cringe hard. The film, set in 18th century Japan, revolved around a group of masterless samurai, called 47 Ronin. The film was full of action, fantasy elements, dragons and Keanu. The recipe for a successful film was all there. That, along with the whopping budget of more than $200 million! The first thing the film got wrong was trusting Carl Rinsch, a debutante director with NIL experience directing a feature film. And handing over the responsibility to help a massive project to an inexperienced director was where the studios messed up in the first place. The film ventured into additional reshoots which turned out to be a whole lot of expensive and caused the makers to remove the director from the post-production phase.

And then, it is an unspoken rule in Hollywood, that if a film goes through this much trouble, it is doomed to fail. And as it was expected, ’47 Ronin’ turned out to be an expensive disaster, both financially and critically. The film earned about $150 million on the national and international box office in total and critics trashed the film mercilessly. The director Carl Rinsch practically disappeared from the scene after this major debacle and never directed a film after that. ’47 Ronin’ remains one of Keanus’s career’s biggest debacles.

’47 Ronin’ is trending on Netflix

But why, of all times, the film is trending at the third spot in the Netflix trending list. Well, the issue demands a deeper look into it. One reason could be the small fraction of moviegoers that claimed to have loved the film, either ironically or unironically. There are some niche groups of ‘cinema-goers’ that claim that the film is severely underrated and it deserved more appreciation than it received. We can’t complain really, as cinema is a subjective medium and everyone is entitled to their own opinions. Yes, there are people who love films like ‘The Room’ and claim that it was an ‘entertaining’ film. Though we know for sure that they mean it in ‘so bad that it’s good’ way. But the case was not the same with ’47 Ronin’, as people legit think it’s a great film.

But a film’s success is measured mostly through the box office collections that they make. And this Keanu Reeves starrer is a total calamity when it comes to that. So it surprised us greatly when we heard that Netflix was working on a sequel to the film, which was set 300 years away into the future. Well, there’s something interesting now. And wait, there’s more! The film will be promoted as a cyberpunk action martial arts science fiction film. As if life isn’t depressing enough!

Well, we can’t control what Netflix wants to do. Their money, their problem. We can simply choose to watch or not-watch a film. And the only thing that would get us to watch that film is if Keanu is in it. Let’s pray that’s not true.

Tell us in the comments if you have watched ’47 Ronin’ and what you thought of it. Also tell us whether you could suffer through a bad film if your favourite actor was in it.