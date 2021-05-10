Wonder Woman Suit Made Gal Gadot Breathless

It looks like Wonder Woman’s costume does not only look uncomfortable but is actually too tight to wear.

Inspired by Greek & Spartan Armour, Wonder Woman’s outfit has always been a point of fascination amongst all the fans. Be it her unique tiara or the reflection of the ’80s vibe, there is something about the Wonder Woman suit that makes it impossible for us to take our eyes away from it. But did you know that the outfit is really uncomfortable to wear? Yes, you are hearing it right. In fact, Gal Gadot herself admitted to this in an interview. Want to know more about it? Keep scrolling to find out.

Gal Gadot on her outfit being too tight

Video Credits: Flashback FilmMaking

After Gal bagged the role of Wonder Woman, she was called to Warner Bros studio for outfit fitting. In an interview, Gal Gadot revealed that during the first trial of the costume, it was too tight for her to feel comfortable in it. She even said that the costume made it difficult for her to breathe. The good thing was that before Gal could tell her production crew about it, they sensed it and made the desired changes, and created an iconic outfit.

What does “W” on the costume symbolise?

Gal Gadot revealed that the Wonder Woman suit can actually suffocate someone to death

You all must have seen the “W” symbol on the belt of Wonder Woman’s costume. If you are wondering what it stands for, then worry not, we are going to tell you all about it. Many have had the misconception that the “W” symbolises Wonder Woman but, in reality, it stands for women. And no, we don’t mean a single woman, it actually is used to represent women in every sphere of life.

When will ‘Wonder Woman 3’ release?

Good news for all the ‘Wonder Woman’ fans out there, the third instalment is already under production, with Gal Gadot reprising her role and Patty Jenkins directing and writing the movie.

Video Credits: Emergency Awesome

Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said that the third part of the movie will be released in the theatres. He said, “As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy”.

As of now, there is no confirmation about the release of the movie. However, with the ongoing pandemic, a delay in production is surely expected.

How excited are you for ‘Wonder Woman 3’? Let us know in the comments below.