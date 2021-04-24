Wonder Woman Overshadowed Man Of Steel, But Henry Cavill Prevailed Over Gal Gadot

Was the hype over Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill’s pay gap real?

The difference between pay gaps in any industry is a serious issue. Be it corporate or the film industry, women have often been paid less as compared to their male counterparts. While many actors and filmmakers have demanded equal pay for women, a few years back the entire social media was burning with anger when a report of the difference between the pay gap of Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill was leaked. But, was Gal Gadot really paid less than Henry Cavill? Was the outrage justified? Let’s find out.

Why was there outrage over Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill’s pay?

Was Henry Cavill really paid $14 million?

Why was there outrage over Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill’s pay?

Was Gal Gadot paid less than Henry Cavill?

They say that an unreliable news report can be disastrous in many ways. The same thing happened when “Elle” published a poorly researched article, saying that Gal Gadot was only paid $3,00,000 for ‘Wonder Woman’, while Henry Cavill was paid $14 million in ‘Man Of Steel’. Of course, “Elle” took their citations from “Variety”, and they took their source from an Israeli entertainment show. Well, within some time a columnist at “Teen Vogue”, Lauren Duca tweeted about the same, and the tweet drew a lot of attention.

Video Credits: Newsy

However, soon Lauren had to delete her tweet as the report of the pay gap between Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill was not true at all. Yes, Gadot was paid $3,00,000 but the other part of the news was absolutely false.

How much was Henry Cavill paid for ‘Man Of Steel’?

The piece of “Elle”, used the website “The Richest” to quote Henry’s salary. According to the “Richest”, Henry had a total net worth of $8 million, based on the earnings and financial data available in 2013. The two data included a $14 million salary and “box office gross” bonuses from Man of Steel, and a $23,900 Omega De Ville Hour Vision wristwatch. However, this was the only data listed on “The Richest”, and not the resources of his earnings from the previous movies.

Video Credits: Collider Extras

At the same time, “Vanity Fair” reported that “a source with knowledge of studio negotiations on franchise films” stated that it was “insane” that Warner Bros would pay this much to Henry Cavill. Well, another report from “Vulture”, stated that Cavill was paid 6 figures salary and his co-star Amy Adams, was paid seven figures.

Do you think that the pay gap in the industry between men and women still exists? Let us know your views in the comments below