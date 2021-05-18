Wonder Woman 3 Isn’t The End Of The Franchise But Beginning Of A New One

What’s in store for the Wonder Woman franchise? Keep reading to know more.

It’s official: ‘Wonder Woman 3’ is going to happen. Warner Bros. has accelerated development on the third Wonder Woman film, just two days after ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ premiered in select theatres across the United States and on HBO Max. Patty Jenkins directed and co-wrote the sequel, which stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman, along with Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ debuted alongside Pixar’s Soul and Promising Young Woman as one of the biggest Christmas Day 2020 releases.

‘Wonder Woman 3’ officially in making

So, when is ‘Wonder Women 3’ releasing?

Following ‘Wonder Woman 1984’’s phenomenal box office and HBO Max performance, Warner Bros. has officially fast-tracked ‘Wonder Woman 3’. Jenkins has been confirmed to return as the director and writer for the threequel. Gadot will reprise her role as Wonder Woman. This will also be the final Wonder Woman film, capping off a trilogy that began with Wonder Woman in 2017. Specifics about ‘Wonder Woman 3’s production remain unknown. At this time, it is unknown who will join the cast, what the story for the third film will be, or when Warner Bros. plans to release the film.

Wonder Woman 3 isn’t the last movie of the franchise.

Warner Bros. CEO Toby Emmerich released a statement to Variety

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, we are excited to be able continue her story with our reallife Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy.”



Specifics about 'Wonder Woman 3''s production remain unknown. At this time, it is unclear who will join the cast, what the plot for the third film will be, or when Warner Bros. expects to release the film.

One of the most interesting aspects of ‘Wonder Woman 3’’s approval is the story Jenkins has in store for fans excited to see what happens next for Diana Prince. Jenkins announced in December 2019 that she was aware of the ‘Wonder Woman 3’ story but remained vague on whether the film would be made. It’s been a year since ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was published, which means there’s been plenty of time to tinker with a story and maybe even consider the return of a specific ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ villain.

Another point of interest is how Jenkins’ plans for ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ will affect her work on developing and preparing ‘Wonder Woman 3’ for production. With no release date set for the third Wonder Woman film, there shouldn’t be too much concern that the unconventional director can handle both projects.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is now available to watch on HBO Max. We’ll keep you updated on ‘Wonder Woman 3’ as the project progresses. Comment down below how excited are you for the release of the third sequel.