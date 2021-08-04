Wolverine vs Deadpool: Successful Hugh Jackman makes Ryan Reynolds jealous

Is Ryan Reynolds secretly jealous of Hugh Jackman?

Many times we have seen Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman exchanging fun banter, where both could be seen feuding with one another. Sometimes Ryan would be seen commenting some goofy things under Hugh’s social media posts and sometimes we would see them together in a hilarious interaction. However, this feud between Ryan and Hugh has been on for quite some time now and fans want to trace back the origin of this love-hate relationship. If you want to know the same, well, we know exactly why Ryan is secretly jealous of Hugh Jackman.

RYAN REYNOLDS HATES HUGH JACKMAN

In one of the interviews with the “SmartLess podcast”, Ryan explained the reason behind his hate towards Hugh Jackman. He said, “You know Hugh Jackman is, I really shouldn’t say this, but he makes kindness look like murder. I mean he really is just the nicest guy you’d ever meet. And it drives me nuts sometimes. He really is the real deal”. He further added, “I want to understand that to some degree, so we sometimes hate and lash out at the things we cannot understand. So I tend to hate and lash out at Hugh, and he reciprocates of course because he’s nothing if not a sportsman. And that’s kind of it”.

However, this feud between Ryan and Hugh is all very friendly as Ryan also admitted his admiration towards Jackman.

“In reality, he’s like my life sherpa. He’s one of the best guys I know”. He said,

DEADPOOL V/S WOLVERINE: WHO WOULD WIN?

If Deadpool and Wolverine were ever to get into a real fight, we think Wolverine will take over Deadpool and here’s why:

1. Wolverine’s body heals naturally: If Wolverine’s body sustains any injury or damage, the tissues and organs repair at a much higher speed compared to any human being.

2. Wolverine has higher immunity: With natural healing powers comes a stronger immune system which makes it easier for Wolverine to fight off any sort of deadly viruses or bacterias.

3. Wolverine has bone claws: Wolverine’s bones include six retractable foot-long bone claws, three of which are in his arm, which are situated beneath the skin. Wolverine, at any point, makes use of these bone claws, which can penetrate any form of flesh.

4. Wolverine has superhuman hearing ability: Wolverine’s hearing power is of great capabilities which make it easier for him to hear sounds from a very far distance.

5. Wolverine has great strength: As compared to Deadpool, Wolverine can withstand high levels of physical pressure and can also boost his strength to meet enhanced levels, which allows him to pick up a weight of more than 800 lbs which is higher than Deadpool.

Maybe having higher strength than Deadpool could be another reason why Ryan Reynolds hates Hugh Jackman.

Who do you think will win between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman aka Deadpool and Wolverine?