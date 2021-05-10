Wolverine Aka Hugh Jackman Is All In For A Comeback But The Script Is A Problem

Place your hand on your heart, Logan fans, and tell us the truth. Didn’t you secretly cry at Wolverine’s parting scene? Wasn’t that one of the most difficult goodbyes you’ve ever had to say? And we have got some happy news for you all. Keep reading to find out what that is!

Hugh Jackman has only appeared in a few films since leaving his career-defining role as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise, but his casting choices have evidently been made in an attempt to distance himself from his legendary time as the mutton-chopped mutant. Given the actor’s unabashed love for musical theatre, ‘The Greatest Showman’ was an obvious choice, while ‘The Front Runner’ and ‘Bad Education’ saw him branch out into more dramatic territory and garner critical acclaim, with the latter earning him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or movie.

‘Logan’ was released by Fox, and it was clear that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is bidding us farewell. However, just like us fans, it turns out that the Marvel Gods want him to return. There were earlier rumours that Jackman had said no to returning when Marvel first approached him, but we now have another update which is optimistic.

If you’re still unsure about how Marvel is making decisions for Wolverine, you must not be aware that Wolverine, like Deadpool, is now the studio’s farm. The Marvel Gods now want to resurrect Hugh Jackman. However, the actor had previously stated unequivocally that his character is already dead in the universe.

According to We Got This Covered, the studio has persuaded Hugh Jackman that this new Wolverine would have no links to the previous timeline. It’s been speculated that he’ll be from another planet this time. And, if the report’s most thrilling section is to be believed, Jackman is convinced. But there’s a catch. The actor has to read the script first before making any decisions.

Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine has been the subject of several rumours. The most significant one of which is that he will make a guest appearance alongside Deadpool.

Even though Hugh Jackman confirmed that he has left behind the role of Wolverine with 2017’s ‘Logan’, fans continue to hope that the actor will return to the Adamantium claws in future. With the X-Men now owned by Disney, the prospect of Jackman playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be a pipe dream. If a recent rumour is to be believed, Jackman might return to the world of mutants.

Screen Rant asked Jackman in 2017 if he would return if the rights to the character were cleared and he could join the Avengers. Jackman replied, “At the moment, honestly, if I really did have them there, I probably wouldn’t have said this is the last”. Yet still, Jackman maintained that ‘Logan’ was likely a good ending spot. “It just feels like this is the right time [to leave the character].”

But, with all of those big addendums in mind, now would be a good time for Hugh Jackman to reprise his role as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been reports that ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 25, 2022, will feature alternative versions of characters we’ve already seen, likely played by different actors.

Fingers crossed that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine. Stay tuned to us to know more.