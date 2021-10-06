Why One Of The Two Original Matrix Directors Was Forced To Pull Out of Matrix 4

Why did Lilly Wachowski, who co-directed the ‘Matrix’ franchise with her sister Lana Wachowski, decide to not come back for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’? Let’s find out the real reason behind the famous director’s decision.

The title of the fourth film in ‘The Matrix’ franchise, ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’, was just confirmed and is set to be released this year. The fourth ‘Matrix’ is the direct sequel to 2003’s ‘Revolutions’. The film reintroduces stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, alongside Lana Wachowski as a writer, but without her co-writer sister. Since then, fans have been asking why Lilly Wachowski did not return for ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’?

Lilly Wachowski, Lana’s sister and former co-director of the ‘Matrix franchise’, has spoken about her decision to leave ahead of the fourth instalment. During a virtual discussion for her Showtime series ‘Work in Progress’ at the Television Critics Association Summer Tour, Lilly got asked about her reasoning for taking a different creative path than her sister, Lana Wachowski, directing ‘The Matrix 4‘ solo.

Lilly struggled to articulate why she had decided not to return for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. She began in 2016 when she came out of her transition and was totally exhausted since they had made ‘Jupiter Ascending’, ‘Cloud Atlas’, and the first season of ‘Sense8’ back-to-back. At the same time, they were posting one and preparing the other. She mentioned that each project required around 300 days of filming. So, coming out and being highly exhausted, her world was breaking apart to some level even as she cracked her egg. As a result, she needs this time away from the industry. Lilly needed to reconnect with herself as an artist, which she accomplished by returning to school and painting.

Lilly recalled the time her sister Lana had come up with an idea for another ‘Matrix’ movie. She said: “[Lana] had come up with this idea for another ‘Matrix’ movie, and we had this talk, and it was actually- we started talking about it in between [our] dad dying and [our] mom dying, which was like five weeks apart.” She went on to say that the concept of going backwards and becoming a part of something she had done before was completely unappealing to her.

Lilly went on to say that she did not want to go through her transition and this massive upheaval in her life. The sensation of loss from her mother and father, wanting to go back to whatever she had done before, and sort of walk over old tracks she had trodden in, felt emotionally unfulfilling, if not downright depressing. In a way, it felt as though Lilly was travelling back in time to live in these antique shoes. And Lilly did not want to do it.

Working on ‘Work in Progress’, a comedy that follows the life of Abby, a 46-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke, who suffers from depression and has a crush on Julia Sweeney’s Saturday Night Live character Pat, felt like the right place to be for Lilly.

It felt like a new thing she could do and be herself in, rather than going back and doing the same thing she had done previously. She also stated that her sister Lana created ‘Matrix 4’ for several reasons. So, she would not speak for her, but that was how she felt at the moment. When asked if the siblings have any future collaboration plans, Lilly remained mum. “Who knows? Who knows? Maybe”, she said.

‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ will get released in theatres and on HBO Max on 22nd December this year. A trailer got shown to CinemaCon attendees. Apart from Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, we will see Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, and Christina Ricci.

Tell us if you are looking forward to watching the sole direction of Lana Wachowski in the upcoming ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’?