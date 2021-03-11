When You Are Keanu Reeves, Oscar’s Don’t Matter

Keanu Reeves, the star of ‘The Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’ and countless other films over the last three decades, definitely deserve an Oscar or even a nomination and here is why.

Since the mid-1980s, Keanu Reeves has been a Hollywood fixture, shifting from early dramatic turns in films such as ‘River’s Edge’ (1986) to action thrillers such as ‘Speed’ (1994), ‘The Matrix’ (1999), and ‘John Wick’ (2014) and an indelible performance as Theodore Ted Logan in the ‘Bill & Ted’ franchise.

Highlights —

Why Keanu reeves deserves an Oscar?

Keanu Reeves at the Oscars 2020

Though critical acclaim mostly eluded Reeves during his 30-plus years in Hollywood, his films made almost $2 billion at the box office. That tally could be much, much higher, whether due to his own choosiness or the decisions of the studio powers-that-be.

Heck yeah, Keanu Reeves was expected to get an Oscar. It is nuts that he didn’t. He has been a legitimate movie star for 30 years and one of the biggest action stars for 25 years now. Look at his resume, ‘Point Break’, ‘Speed’, ‘The Matrix’ trilogy and now ‘John Wick’, his films made nearly $2 billion at the box office.

Keanu Reeves: Who needs an Oscar? You are the son of the year

Over the years, Keanu Reeves has built a reputation in Hollywood as a pretty generous man. But Keanu’s real generous side came out when the actor gave up part of his claim to a share of the profits of the two sequels of ‘The Matrix’, ‘The Matrix Reloaded’, and ‘The Matrix Revolutions’, so that the special effects and costume departments would have more money available.

Reeves, who appeared recently in ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’, continued to be the man of the moment in real life as well, as the deep-voiced actor’s public love recently reached a fever pitch. ‘John Wick’s’ popularity is very much about Keanu Reeves’ continuing and regularly regenerated star force.

In terms of creating fully original and sequel-friendly franchises, Mr Reeves is probably the most popular movie star of the modern era. Reeves also stole the show in the adorable rom-com ‘Always Be My Maybe’ on Netflix, in which his role as a parody of himself has caused a Twitter meltdown.

On the red carpet of the Oscars 2020, there were many awesome moments. But John Wick actor Keanu Reeves was the one thing that took everyone’s attention. By taking his mother to the Oscars as his date, Keanu Reeves did the sweetest thing possible. Keanu Reeves’ fans thought that the actor would make an appearance with Alexandra Grant, his longtime girlfriend. Instead, Keanu Reeves surprised everyone by bringing in Patricia Taylor, his mother

Keanu Reeves came to the #Oscars with his mum.



We have no choice but to stan. pic.twitter.com/t0NWTlOLoi — i-D (@i_D) February 10, 2020

As the actor’s mother has stood by his side since day one and she deserves to enjoy the greatest Hollywood night. Netizens were very pleased by this gesture. Keanu Reeves and his mom were both in-sync for the event, as the two of them were wearing a suit. Keanu Reeves mother, Patricia, went for an all-white pantsuit and Keanu Reeves looked stunning wearing a black suit.

And although this year’s ‘John Wick’ actor and internet darling, Keanu Reeves was not nominated for any awards, fans on Twitter are still heaping praise on Reeves for his lovely choice of date.

As we wait to witness his action this year in ‘John Wick Chapter 4 – Resurrection’, Fingers crossed, that he wins an Oscar this time.