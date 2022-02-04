What’s Cooking Between Kaley Cuoco And Jim Parsons?

Despite their on-screen characters being poles apart, Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons share a strong bond of friendship behind the scenes in real life.

When a group of actors start their journey together with a sitcom, they bond together over the time of the shooting, especially when the sitcom is a long-running one like ‘The Big Bang Theory‘. The sitcom ran for 12 seasons and gave its viewers iconic characters like Sheldon, Leonard, and Penny and introduced viewers to their world of science, friendship and love.

Highlights –

The magnificent friendship of Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco

Moments that establish why Parsons and Kaley are friendship goals

Here are the moments that prove that the duo of Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons is clearly the definition of friendship goals!

Kaley Cuoco was sad and shocked when Parsons quit

Video Credits: STAR NEWS 365

As reported by Variety, Cuoco was “in a state of shock” when she heard that Jim Parsons was leaving the series after 12 seasons. After Parsons told Cuoco that he didn’t think he could “continue” with the show, Cuoco said, “I was so shocked that I was literally like, ‘Continue on with what?’ Like, I didn’t even know what he was talking about. I looked at Chuck: ‘Wow. I thought we were — I’m so blown away right now'”. Ultimately, she supported Parsons’ decision, and season 12 was their last.

More From DKODING: Kaley Cuoco Is Successful Due To Her Big Bang Theory Mother Katey Sagal

Parsons cheered for Kaley on her Golden Globe nomination

Kaley Cuoco starred in an HBO series called ‘The Flight Attendant’ after the end of TBBT, which garnered a large following and multiple award nominations.

Parsons cheered for Kaley on her Golden Globe nomination

Cuoco told Metro that after being nominated for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series at the Golden Globes, she woke up to a text from Jim Parsons: “Jim had sent me a text the morning of the Globes because he saw a video I posted. He was like, ‘I just saw your video’. His message was very cute.”

More From DKODING: Big Bang Theory: Jim Parsons Has Two Species Named After His Most Iconic Character’s Catchphrase

One of Parsons’ favourite episodes involves Sheldon and Penny

Video Credits: MsMojo

Jim Parsons added a still from an episode of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ titled, ‘The Adhesive Duck Deficiency’, on Instagram. In its caption, he noted that in 2019, TBS was airing a few of his favourite episodes from ‘The Big Bang Theory’, and the one in which Sheldon took Penny to the hospital for slipping in the shower was one of his favourites. The episode did a great job of showcasing the unique friendship between Sheldon and Penny.

Cuoco and Parsons support each other’s relationships

On Instagram, Parsons offered an Instagram shout out to Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, after their wedding. “They’re a truly well-matched pair with so much love between them … It’s a beautiful thing to be around them, and I am so happy for them both”, he said. Kaley has shown nothing but joy and admiration for Parsons and his spouse.

They met each other at the audition

Video Credit: BestofTBBT

Before the show decided the cast, Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons met each other during auditions. In an interview with Variety, Cuoco said, “I remember sitting next to Jim and I had never met him and I said, ‘Hi I’m Kaley’. He had a Blackberry that he couldn’t get working. We were in the waiting room and he was like, ‘This Blackberry is a new technology and I’m unsure’. And I remember thinking that guy would make a hilarious Sheldon. I had an inkling about that one”.

Let us know what you think of their adorable friendship. Drop your comments in the box below.

Don’t forget to follow DKODING on Instagram and Twitter. Stay tuned for all the latest Hollywood news!