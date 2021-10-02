Watching Wizard Of Oz Gave Hugh Jackman A Serious Mental Condition

This is the movie that terrified our wolverine for life.

We all remember that one movie that gave us chills to the extent that we couldn’t sleep for nights. Well, our wolverine aka Hugh Jackman revealed that he was so terrified by a scene in the movie that it almost gave him PTSD and that movie is none other than, ‘The Wizards of Oz’.

‘WIZARDS OF OZ’ TERRIFIED HUGH JACKMAN

A few days back, actor Hugh Jackman who has given uncountable blockbusters talked about the first movie he ever watched. While recalling his time as a child at the annual family holidays to the beachside town on the New South Wales Centre Coast, he revealed that ‘Wizards of Oz’ was the movie he watched with his family.

“We went to see the movie and all I remember from it was the monkey scene at the end. I was so terrified that I hid in front of my father’s feet behind, so I was hiding and crying through the thing and it absolutely, completely tortured me“, Said Hugh.

Hugh Jackman’s first movie ever gave him nightmares

He further added that the Wicked Witch traumatized him so much that he had nightmares for almost five years. ‘It’s a miracle I ever went back , to be honest. I’ve probably still got PTSD from it,’ he added.

WILL HUGH JACKMAN RETURN AS WOLVERINE?

Well, Hugh Jackman might not reprise the role of Wolverine as he thinks that it is not going to happen. A few years back Hugh opened up about how for 17 years wished to be a part of the Avengers team and how he soon realised that it might not happen.

He said, “It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head. But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen,’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, ‘Hang on!’ But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else, I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

