WARNING! Before You See Henry Cavill’s New Pictures, Call The Fire Brigade

The ‘Man of Steel’ actor introduced his “brilliant and beautiful love” to the world through his official Instagram account!

Henry Cavill has always been secretive when it comes to his love life, but the ‘Man of Steel’ star can make a statement. He is famously known for portraying Superman but that isn’t the end of his achievements.

Cavill gained global recognition after his debut in the DC Extended Universe in 2013 and is now starring in ‘The Witcher‘. He has a rather large community of fans who are always excited to hear what the star is up to, but not this time!

Last week, Henry Cavill was seen out and about, hand-in-hand with a mystery woman and fans went crazy! They’re struggling to accept that Cavill is now a taken man, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Just when they were beginning to get over the mystery woman, Henry Cavill made his relationship Instagram official!

Keep reading to find out who the lucky woman is and all about Cavill’s relationship.

“Daily Mail” broke the news, sharing photos which see the actor on a stroll with his dog Kal in London. Cavill was accompanied by a mysterious blonde woman, as they walked hand in hand! The actor has recently wrapped filming ‘The Witcher’ and flaunted his buff physique. He also shielded his face with a blue mask, keeping in mind the Covid-19 restrictions.

Before you see Henry Cavill’s new pictures with his lady love, call the fire brigade

Cavill wore a casual jacket and a winter hat to keep up with the cold weather while his girlfriend wore all-black. Reports cited that the couple was very much in love and continued to hold hands in the park regardless of paparazzi attention!

The actor’s fans were especially surprised because Cavill was known to have been single until Valentine’s Day. He is extremely private about his love life, so fans weren’t expecting a public announcement. The identity of the mystery girlfriend remained a secret until the actor proclaimed his love for her all over his Instagram account!

The actor introduced Natalie Viscuso on Instagram!

Cavill, who was recently seen reprising his ‘Man of Steel’ role in ‘Zack Synder’s Justice League‘, made his relationship official! On Saturday, he shared an incredible photograph with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. Online reports revealed her to be the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment.

The couple is playing chess in the photo while the actor is seen looking at his girlfriend affectionately. Cavill wrote in the caption, “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess“.

‘Man of Steel’ fans left several messages sending their congratulatory wishes in the comments while cracking jokes! “Queen’s Gambit season 2 looks dope“, wrote a fan. “Please tell me this is for a movie“, wrote another. “Alexa play that should be me“, said another. Some fans could hardly believe the post was true and inquired if it was a still from a movie. “Please tell me this is for a movie“, read the comment.

All about the ‘Man of Steel’ actor’s lady love

As per Natalie’s LinkedIn profile, she works at Legendary Entertainment which is one of the production companies behind Henry’s popular film, Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes’, where the actor played detective Sherlock Holmes and his superman debut ‘Man of Steel’ were produced by the company.

Natalie Viscuso also starred in an episode of MTV’s ‘My Super Sweet 16’ back in 2005. The 31-year-old professional’s sixteenth birthday was featured on the show’s first season. MTV fans saw Natalie reveal her big move from Roswell (in New Mexico) to San Diego (in Southern California). She moved to California to live with her dad and step-mom.

We can’t wait to see Henry Cavill make another public appearance with his lady love and fans are excited for him. He will be next seen in Netflix’s second season of ‘The Witcher’, wherein he portrays Geralt of Rivia. Whether he will reprise his role as the ‘Man of Steel’ in the DCEU again is unknown, but fans certainly hope so!

Are you looking forward to seeing the actor reprise his monster-hunting mutant character aka the witcher in season 2? Let us know in the comments section!