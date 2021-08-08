Warner Bros. Wants Henry Cavill Back After Seeing His Recent Successes

Henry Cavill has been in stagnant waters as Superman after ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, but things are starting to look up for his relationship with the DCEU.

Henry Cavill is no longer an upstart who was launched as Superman. He has become one of the most talked-about actors in Hollywood by taking on many diverse roles. As a result, Warner Bros.’ interest in Henry Cavill’s Superman has reportedly reignited since it might be willing to get the actor back in the DCEU.

Many times when actors get shunned from a franchise, such as Henry Cavill’s position with the DCEU, they risk going into a career slowdown. But the English actor ensured that he avoided this situation at any cost.

‘The Witcher’ is one of the best things to have happened to Henry Cavill. There have been minute, if any, objections to his portrayal of the much-prized Geralt of Rivia, a role for which he pestered Netflix resolutely.

The stakes for the actor were really high in the Netflix fantasy series but he lived up wonderfully to the occasion. ‘The Witcher‘ became one of the biggest original hits by Netflix. The series garnered 76 million views, making it the biggest Netflix series launch.

To achieve that as a flagship character in the show is no easy feat that Henry Cavill committed. He has amassed an immense amount of respect from his fans and those who have followed ‘The Witcher’ media, be it the video games or the books, for ages.

Cavill capitalized his own love for the games and ensured that all the trademark mannerisms of Geralt were incorporated in the show. Fans of ‘The Witcher’ have also elaborately adulated that he is “perfect as Geralt of Rivia”.

Furthermore, Henry Cavill increased the chance to unite again with Warner Bros. by proving he is not a one-trick pony who is only suitable for action roles. He is now looking to expand his range as an actor.

The actor starred in Netflix’s ‘Enola Holmes‘, another one of the biggest streaming hits, and brilliantly played Sherlock Holmes. By embodying Holmes’ dry humour, cynicism, and the ensuing emotional cracks, Cavill left another significant mark on the screen.

In both his hit Netflix projects, Cavill is now set to reprise his roles for a second instalment. ‘The Witcher’ actor is also going to star in a romantic-comedy ‘The Rosie Project’.

Evidently, Henry Cavill is in no dearth of work. His lap is flooded with offers and projects. Thus, he has no reason to chase Warner Bros. to get back as Superman in the DCEU.

Henry Cavill’s First Ever look as Superman. Damn I miss the time when mere stills used to generate huge Buzz for DC movies ♥️😭😭#RestoreTheSnyderVerse is must 🙏 pic.twitter.com/A9mXPd6RWj — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗻𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 (@Itssan17) August 5, 2021

However, according to recent reports, Warner Bros. is eyeing unite with Henry Cavill again. The veracity of these claims remains contested since a Black Superman HBO Max series has also been announced, with Michael B. Jordon expected to star in it.

Nevertheless, if Warner Bros. is acting on these reports to feature Henry Cavil’s Superman in upcoming projects, as the actor has one more film in his contract, the media giant will have to losen its pockets heartily.

Cavill was paid $3.2 million for ‘The Witcher’ Season 1, with $400000 for each of the eight episodes. His net worth now amounts to around $40 million. If Warner Bros. wants Henry Cavill, not only will it have to apologize for its long-standing cold shoulder but also make a generous offer.

Henry Cavill has generated his goodwill not just because of his pretty face and appealing physique but also due to his impeccable work ethic and evolving maturity as an actor.

His portrayal of Superman has also been considered the most brilliant by DC fans, with many fans desiring his return. Will Warner Bros. make the right choice?

Do you believe Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill should unite for another ‘Man of Steel’ movie? Let us know your views below!