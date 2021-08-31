Warner Bros Unhappy With The Over Budget Batman

Robert Pattison starrer ‘The Batman’ is slated to release in March 2022. While there is still some time until the day comes, WB is reportedly not happy with the film going over budget with its stunt work.

Ever since the Robert Pattison starrer film ‘The Batman‘ has been announced, the fans are desperately waiting for any new information related to the film to surface online. One report did crop up later, but it’s not particularly good news. Well, there might be something good about the news though. You decide yourself. Apparently, the post-production work for the film is currently underway. As per a recent news report, the WB executives have something to worry about, which is the constantly increasing budget of the film. Yes, that’s right. Doing the effect-work in the stunts is somehow digging a deep hole into Warner Bros pockets and they aren’t happy about it.

Well, why can this report be taken as a good one? The increasing budget means that the director Matt Reeves is leaving no stone unturned in making the film look and feel as epic as it can. With a brilliant actor like Robert Pattison playing the billionaire-cum-caped crusader, we can expect nothing but the best from the team. And then, there is the fact that Robert will have to compete with Ben Affleck, arguably the best Batman to ever grace the screen.

MATT REEVES ‘THE BATMAN’ GOES OVER-BUDGET

We all know that the DC film ‘The Batman’ will mark the reboot to the DC superhero universe. With Ben Affleck’s Batman/Bruce Wayne being sidelined by the WB, following the abysmal box office performances of the Zack Snyder DC films, it had to do something one way or the other. Hence, shelving the solo Batman film starring Ben Affleck seemed like a good choice to the WB. God knows why? Anyway, when they announced that a new Batman was being looked for, we knew it was the end of our beloved Batfleck. And it wasn’t a long time before WB officially announced their plans of rebooting Batman, this time with ‘Twilight‘ star Robert Pattison. Pattison was initially considered a mediocre actor, but over time, he has done some crazy things in his career, such as ‘The Lighthouse’ and ‘Remember Me’ to name a few, that has led to having his own ‘artistic’ fan following now.

WB NOT HAPPY WITH INCREASING ‘THE BATMAN’ BUDGET

The shooting of ‘The Batman’ starring Robert and directed by Matt Reeves has been halted many times since March 2020 owing to the dreaded pandemic. Hence, the film which was supposedly arriving in summer 2021, will now have to wait a little longer. But if the stunt budget of the film is causing troubles in the WB camp, we can only hope and pray that it doesn’t affect the shooting schedule of the film. The wait has already been long enough.

It is not the first time, however, that the production of the film has faced such trouble. Earlier, it was reported by “We Got This Covered” that the film’s first cut was rejected by the WB executives due to creative differences. It pushed Matt Reeves to reshoot a few sequences and employ some changes in the edit as well. While we aren’t sure whether these reports are true, the constant delays in the film’s release updates do indicate that ‘something isn’t right. And now, with this report about the stunt budget surfaces, at least we are now sure that the shooting for the film has been completed and the post-production work is being done. We can also be blessed with a trailer anytime soon.

What troubles the fans of the DCEU is WB’s constant nagging in a directors’ work. Superhero films cost money and more often than not, they do go over-budget with a million or two million dollars. This is nothing to fret about, considering the scale of the film and its potential as a major financial success.

So, Warner Bros. need not worry about it. Matt Reeves is an acclaimed director and he knows what he’s doing and he’s doing his best. So chill Warner Bros. And oh, #ReleasetheSnyderVerse.

Tell us in the comments how do you see Robert Pattison as the Batman. Also, tell us your views on the constant nagging WB do with its directors.