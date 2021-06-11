TRENDING TODAY

Warner Bros To Destroy DCEU In Every Medium Possible

WB is planning destruction of DCEU in the animated medium.
DKODING Studio
Saharsh

Education: M.A. in English Literature (Pursuing)f, BSc. In Hotel Management, Pacific Institute of Hotel Management, Udaipur, Rajasthan | Saharsh is a cinema buff who covers everything from TV, Web to Movies for Entertainment beat. Previously, he has worked as an Executive Writer for a Digital Marketing company named Delta Clue. He has also written screenplays for several MP government advertisements.

Previous Article
Following RDJ's Footsteps, Chris Pratt Ditches Marvel To Join DCEU
No Newer Articles