Warner Bros To Destroy DCEU In Every Medium Possible

After the destruction of DCEU in live-action, fans are concerned about what WB is planning for DC animated universe with the DCEU canon.

We have seen how WB’s plans have brought destruction to live-action DCEU in the past few years, now fans are concerned about the studio’s new plans for the animated medium. It’s unfair to say that WB has intentionally ruined the cinematic universe of one of the greatest comics. But the decisions they have made lately, and the rigid and repulsive attitude of the elites of the studio towards the creative heads have tremendously harmed the DCEU. Some of the latest reports are now suggesting that Warner Brothers are planning something new in DC animated universe, and the plans have raised a few eyebrows.

Is WB planning the destruction of DCEU in the animated medium?

As WB plans to experiment with the DCEU franchise, the fanbase is worried about the outcomes. We have already witnessed with the cancellation of ‘Snyderverse’ that the decision-makers at WB are less likely to adhere to what fans want. Now there are reports that Warner Bros. is planning to introduce the DCEU canon in DC animated universe as well.

WB is planning destruction of DCEU in the animated medium.

As We Got This Covered reports:

“WB wants to do big-budget animated movies that’ll be canon to the DCEU.”

These are still speculations and no project is confirmed. But the report further states: “Our intel does point to the studio looking into expanding the cinematic universe into the animated medium.”

DC animated shows and movies have been a treat for the fans till now. However, WB is now planning to bring the storyline of DCEU to animated format in a grand fashion. But since the live-action DCEU itself seems to be in the worst possible shape currently, fans fear the destruction of the DC animated universe as well due to these new plans of WB.

This decision from WB seems to be influenced by the recent success of superhero shows in the adult animated genre. Superhero animation cartoons have been around for long and DC particularly has enjoyed a great fan base. However, recent hits like ‘Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse’, ‘Invincible’, and others have brought everyone’s attention towards the grand scale possibilities in adult superhero animation.

Marvel is also all suited up for its MCU canon in animated format with the upcoming Disney+ series ‘What if?’. Thus, it’s only a smart decision at WB’s end to bring DCEU storylines to animated platform at a grand scale.

However, the question is whether WB can stand up to the creative requirements of the animated genre with DCEU or not. WB has seen some great success in straight-to-home DC-animated movies in this decade. Fans are already awaiting the release of ‘Batman: The Long Halloween Part One’ animated movie this June.

What do you think? Will WB bring destruction to DCEU in the animated format as well just like they did in live-action? Or the DCEU canon in the animated genre will prove to be a success? Tell us in the comments below.