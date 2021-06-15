Warner Bros. And Kaley Cuoco Are Obsessed With Each Other

Kaley Cuoco has cemented her relationship with Warner Bros. TV by grabbing an expansive new deal that shows immense promise.

After the successful run of ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 1 and ‘Harley Quinn’ TV series, the actress and executive producer has put another jewel in her crown. Cuoco has renewed the deal between her production company “Yes, Norman Productions”, and Warner Bros. TV, extending their creative relationship by three more years.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Kaley Cuoco and Warner Bros. TV have extended their creative relationship

Cuoco could make her production company successful

The deal involves projects like ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2, a biographical show on singer Doris Day, and more!!

CUOCO AND WARNER BROS. STRENGTHEN THEIR BOND

Although the financial specifics of the renewed deal have not been divulged, Cuoco and her team will keep on developing original programming for WarnerMedia. This three-year pact includes content for all platforms ranging from streaming (HBO Max) to cable and broadcast networks.

“Warner Bros. has been my home away from home for as long as I can remember which makes this partnership so special on every level. I look forward to much-continued success with my extended family!!!!!” Kaley excitedly mentioned in a statement

The renewed contract does not come as a surprise because ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 1, after its launch on Thanksgiving last year, turned out to be HBO Max’s best-performing show. The limited series is based on Chris Bohjalian’s book “The Flight Attendant”, which Cuoco had set her eyes on even before it was published since the synopsis caught her fancy.

Video Credits: Panthers Place

In 2017, the actress had launched “Yes, Norman Productions” after her beautiful dog Norman. She shortly acquired the rights to adapt Bohjalian’s novel and thriftily widened her creative relationship with Warner Bros. TV. Cuoco then closed her first-ever deal with the studio to bring ‘The Flight Attendant’ to viewers. In 2019, she was able to renew this fruitful deal as it was announced that the series was going to be launched on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.

KALEY CUOCO COULD NOT HAVE DONE THIS ALONE

Cuoco had started Yes, Norman Productions while she was still posing as Penny on ‘The Big Bang Theory’. The 12-season long show undoubtedly contributed to her goodwill and helped her garner the insight and experience required to run a successful production company. But the most ingenious thing she did was roping in Suzanne McCormack, the former VP of Development at Warner Bros-based Chuck Lorre Prods. McCormack’s experience on shows like ‘The Big Bang Theory’, ‘Two and a Half Men’, and ‘Mom’ has been the backbone behind Cuoco’s success as a producer.

Warner Bros. and Kaley Cuoco Can’t Get Enough of Each Other

Related: Not The Big Bang Theory But Schitt’s Creek Is Kaley Cuoco’s Show!

“Hiring Suzanne to help me run this company was one of the best decisions I have ever made. Not only do we work great together, but we also share the same vision and drive that will make Yes, Norman Productions grow and succeed and I can’t wait to see our partnership thrive as well”, Cuoco said in appreciation of her working partner when she had hired her back in 2018. McCormack joined the company as SVP but Cuoco has now promoted her to EVP, given the wonderful growth of Yes, Norman Productions.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR KALEY CUOCO?

Yes, Norman Productions and Warner Bros’ ‘Harley Quinn’, voiced by Cuoco in the titular role, and ‘The Flight Attendant’ are both set to return for Season 3 and Season 2, respectively, under the renewed contract.

Besides the upcoming instalments of ‘Harley Quinn’ and ‘The Flight Attendant’, the actor-producer has many more diverse and exciting projects lined up for her production company. To start with, Yes, Normal Productions is set to create a limited series on the life of legendary singer, actress, and animal rights activist Doris Day. The show will be based on the 1976 biography “Doris Day: Her Own Story” by A. E. Hotchner. Cuoco is expected to play the leading role of Doris Day in the biographical show as well as executive produce it.

In addition, Cuoco’s company has also acquired the rights to “A Season with Mom”, an autobiographical account by cancer survivor Katie Russell. The real-life story features a mother-daughter duo embarking on a road trip to visit all 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) parks and cherish every moment to the bone.

With so many brilliant projects lined up, things are looking great for Cuoco and her production company. However, it will be even better to see a talented and hardworking actress-producer like Cuoco embark on film projects also with WarnerMedia. Although Cuoco has had a brush with DC after voicing ‘Harley Quin’, she is still limited to animation and the small screen. It could be career-changing for her to pitch for WarnerMedia’s DC Extended Universe and expand her creative horizon. Not to forget, DC Extended Universe has had a wavering stint since its inception. Cuoco’s entry might just work out well as a refreshing new force for DCEU’s deteriorating performance. One simply cannot help but ship another new deal between Cuoco and Warner Bros.

Tell us in the comments what you think about Kaley Cuoco’s and Warner Bros TV extended deal!