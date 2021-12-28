Vin Diesel Proves Why Paul Walker And He Were Brothers In Real Life And Will Always Be

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker became best friends on the sets of ‘F7’. Even now, 8 years after the shocking demise of Paul, the friendship is still as fresh in Vin’s heart. His recent Instagram post was a testimony of that.

Internet is flooded with memes about Vin Diesel being a ‘family man’. While those memes are intended as cringe-inducing, there is no denying the fact that Diesel is indeed a guy who gives a lot of importance to friends and families. We have heard on many occasions about how close Vin is to his co-stars from the ‘Fast and Furious‘ film franchise. Around 8 years ago, one of the regulars of the F&F franchise, Paul Walker, passed away in a terrible car accident. Everyone associated with him was devastated, even Vin. Recently, Vin did something that got the fans all teared up yet again. On the occasion of the 8th death anniversary of Paul Walker, Vin wrote a heartfelt Instagram post.

Highlights —

Vin Diesel’s message for Late Paul Walker

Vin Diesel remembering Paul Walker

Vin and Paul had shared a close friendship ever since they first appeared in the first F&F movie. Since then, their bromance had remained one of the biggest highlights whenever the new Fast movie was on its way. Over time, they also became sort of family friends with their daughters and wives becoming good friends too. Vin’s daughter Haina Sinclair and Paul’s daughter Meadow are best friends. In Meadow’s wedding this October, Haina served as the maid of honour.

Vin Diesel proves why Paul Walker and he were brothers and family in real life and will always be

Vin Diesel’s message for Late Paul Walker

On the Instagram post, Vin shared a picture from Meadow’s wedding and wrote a long emotional caption. He began the post by sharing a moment from 2008 while they were shooting for F4. “So much to tell you … I can remember that day when you and I were filming that scene in F4 where we were eating Chinese food and we had a brother combat scene which ended in you saying “Letty just wanted you to come home Dom …“, Diesel wrote. The actor further wrote about how Paul came to his trailer later on and asked what was on his mind. To this question, Vin told him that he was about to have a baby and he didn’t know what to expect. Paul, who was already a father to a beautiful daughter by that point, replied, “A lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life”.

Related: Cast Spill Beans On Fate Of Fast and Furious Franchise

Vin Diesel remembering Paul Walker

Vin addressed Paul in the post, writing that there isn’t a single day when he doesn’t reflect back on the brotherhood that they shared with each other. He further added that tragedies in life are followed by blessings if one just stays open and has faith.

Diesel also seemed quite happy with Paul’s daughter choosing Vin’s daughter as the maid of honour. “Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor”, Diesel wrote in the post. Diesel concluded with, “How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast … but maybe somehow you did. Miss you. My children always tell me that uncle Paul is with you dad, always … and I know in my heart that they are right. Miss you Pablo …” Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson, two of Vin’s co-stars from the F&F franchise also commented on the beautiful post along with several other members of the Hollywood fraternity.

Paul Walker passed away in 2013 tragically in-between the shooting for F7. He received a heartfelt tribute at the end of the film, ‘See You Again’ a music video, which had become one of the most-watched YouTube videos of all time.

Tell us in the comments what was your favorite Paul Walker performance? Also, tell us what’s your take on Vin and Paul’s camaraderie on-screen and off-screen.