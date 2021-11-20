Venom 2 Has Ruined Keanu Reeves Matrix 4

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ released last month to worldwide success. However, one crew member from the film had an interesting easter egg to talk about. Apparently, ‘Venom 2’ and ‘The Matrix 4’ has accidentally become a shared universe due to a production issue.

The second instalment of ‘Venom’ is in the cinemas currently and is enjoying a decent success, critically and commercially. This rare Marvel film with lots of scary violence and thrills, however, relates to other Marvel films in one aspect. That aspect is the fun easter eggs! Everyone knows how the MCU is just one big universe with somewhat interconnected stories, whether through the story or the themes. So this Marvel stamp finds a way into the Tom Hardy starrer ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’. Apparently, people who are waiting for the next instalment of ‘Matrix’ are gonna have a lot of fun spotting that one easter egg. While it was an accidental inclusion, it did add a fun element to the Tom Hardy starrer film, and to the Keanu Reeves starrer action.

‘Venom 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ same filming locations

‘Venom 2’ includes footage of ‘Matrix’ resurrections

‘Venom: Let There be Carnage’ and ‘The Matrix: Resurrections‘ were both shooting around the same location in San Francisco. ‘The Matrix’ crew was shooting with helicopters, which offered the crew of ‘Venom’ some difficulties. But a production of this scale can’t be halted due to issues like this. So, the makers decided to do a fun thing, which could surely have backfired. But it’s more fun when it is risky. So the ‘Venom’ crew decided to use the helicopters from the ‘Matrix’ set and impromptu incorporated them into the ‘Venom’ action sequences. ‘Venom 2’s’ location manager Christopher Kusiak sat down with an interview with Screen Rant, where he revealed this interesting easter egg.

How ‘Venom 2’ spoiled ‘Matrix 4’

Chris said that the crew of ‘Matrix’ was using the helicopters and they couldn’t delay until the helicopter sequence from the other film was over. In the ‘Venom 2’ cameras, the helicopters from ‘Matrix’ were being captured. In the film, helicopters can be heard at a distance, chasing the main character. He mentioned that it was from ‘The Matrix’ set. He also cheekily added that it will be fun to see whether the same helicopters make an entry in the ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’. The time isn’t far when we’ll certainly know as the new ‘Matrix’ movie releases in December 2021.

However, Christopher also added that this shared setting wasn’t always helpful to the ‘Venom’ crew. They had to shoot an important action sequence but the location was booked by the ‘Matrix’ crew first. Hence, they had to shoot their scene somewhere else. He also remarked that if the ‘Venom’ crew had first approached the location, things would have been the opposite. He also mentioned that ‘Venom’ had a lot of driving shots, which had to be replaced as the Matrix crew had taken over the entire downtown San Francisco area. But all in all, it didn’t seem like he was too hot and bothered about it as the action scenes in ‘Venom 2’ turned out to have some crazy good action sequences.

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ was released in early October in the United States and has grossed close to $500 million until now. The critics also had a lot of favourable things to say about the film. On the other hand, ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’, which is touted as a reboot of the hit thinking man’s sci-fi blockbuster franchise, is all set to hit the theatres in December 2021.

Let’s wait until the new ‘Matrix’ film hits the theatres and we get to experience the shared universe of ‘Matrix’ and ‘Venom’.

