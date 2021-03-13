Valkyrie Aka Tessa Thompson Catches The Brie-virus, Gives Marvel A Headache

Seems like the secret MCU recipe cooking between Captain Marvel Brie Larson and Valkyrie Tessa Thompson can soon create troubles for Marvel.

The Brie-Virus has the potential to influence anyone who strolls around, either for good or bad. Currently, it seems like Valkyrie aka Tessa Thompson is the latest to be influenced by Captain Marvel aka Brie Larson. Although it seems that these two MCU superwomen are getting along for all the good reasons, the growing camaraderie might soon pose some serious headache for Marvel. Let’s have a look into what’s cooking between these marvellous ladies, and how it can affect Marvel.

Highlights:

Captain Marvel Brie Larson hints at a secret affair with Valkyrie Tessa Thompson

A Thor, Valkyrie, and Captain Marvel rom-com?

The Royal Headache for Marvel

Captain Marvel Brie Larson hints at a secret affair with Valkyrie Tessa Thompson

Recently, the ‘Captain Marvel’ star has hinted at a secret affair taking place between her and the Valkyrie star Tessa Thompson. Brie Larson portrays MCU’s Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. Other than her solo ‘Captain Marvel’ movie, Brie has been a part of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. The second solo outing of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in the sequel is set for November 2022 release.

Valkyrie aka Tessa Thompson catches the Brie-virus, gives Marvel a Phase 4 headache

On the other hand, Valkyrie was introduced in Thor’s storyline in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, as the sole survivor of her kind which was wiped out by Hela. She appeared several times in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, including in the final battle. In the end, Thor appoints her as the new ruler of New Asgard. Thus, Tessa Thompson will be returning for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. However, in a recent reply to a tweet, Brie Larson has hinted at something secret cooking between the two women.

Related: Brie Larson Won’t Play The Same Character In Captain Marvel 2

Earlier this week, a fan account @valcarol tweeted a photo of Larson and Thompson from ACE Comic Con 2019. The fan wrote in the caption, “Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson appreciation tweet because they.”

Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson appreciation tweet because they. pic.twitter.com/d2yCqKszxA — wendy (@valcaroI) March 1, 2021

To this tweet, Brie Larson replied, “We are cooking something up…”

Brie Larson didn’t reveal what it actually was. Is something cooking between Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson’s characters Captain Marvel and Valkyrie in MCU? Or, are both the actresses planning something else?

A Thor, Valkyrie, and Captain Marvel rom-com?

Turns out that Tessa Thompson was smitten by Brie Larson way before Larson revealed their secret. During an interview, while promoting ‘Men in Black: International’, Thompson expressed her desperate desire of working with Brie Larson. Thompson starred alongside Thor, aka Chris Hemsworth, in ‘Men in Black’, and he was also a witness of Thompson’s revelations in that interview.

“If you had your own buddy spin-off Marvel movie, what would happen in it?” Tessa was asked by MTV UK,

Tessa replied without a second thought:

“A rom-com, like we both try to fix each other’s love lives. Everyone knows who I’m dating!” She elaborated to ease Hemsworth’s confusion, “I’m being shipped with Captain Marvel“.

“I thought Thor was being shipped with Captain Marvel?” Hemsworth replied.

To which Tessa elaborated her plans further:

“That’s why I’m saying let’s make a love triangle!…. let’s make an MCU thriller, like a — you know those old 90s… who’s gonna be with who? It could be light! It could be just a rom-com about the three of us.”

Video Credits: MTV UK

Her enthusiasm while pitching this idea really gave us a solid sense of her desire to work with Brie Larson.

Now the latest revelation by Brie Larson on Twitter confirms something is cooking. We still can’t say whether Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson are planning something under Marvel, or an original project.

The two ladies to create trouble for Marvel?

While the idea of seeing Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson together on screen, either under Marvel or elsewhere, is fascinating, it might not be a welcome thought at Marvel Studios.

One of the reasons there could be trouble at Marvel is that the studio doesn’t go one movie at a time. At this point in time, Marvel has a 3-4-year release slate planned, with over a dozen MCU movies and shows in production simultaneously. So, it’s obvious that Marvel’s plan won’t tolerate two leading MCU ladies trying to flex with their ideas, and like it or not, with the fan perceptions of Captain Marvel and Valkyrie.

Even if the ladies are planning something outside MCU, it could still be uncomfortable for Marvel. There’s a reason why Disney and Marvel are trying their best to keep Brie Larson and Captain Marvel away from any such public discussion.

Video Credits: WatchMojo.com

After all the controversies and protests to replace Brie, Marvel doesn’t want either ‘Captain Marvel 2’ or any MCU project to come in its influence.

Tessa Thompson’s public display of her desire to work with Brie Larson can link these two in a way that won’t bode well for Marvel. If for some reason the protests against Brie and Captain Marvel ignite again, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will surely face the heat. Marvel will definitely want to avoid that.

What are your thoughts on it? Do you think the mystery project of Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson will happen under Marvel’s watch? Would you like to see them together on screen? Comment below your thoughts.

Tweets:

The Valkyrie Tessa Thompson is creating trouble for herself and Marvel with her secret affair with Captain Marvel aka Brie Larson.

Tessa Thompson’s public display of her desire to work with Captain Marvel aka Brie Larson is giving nightmares to Marvel.