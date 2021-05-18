Utterly Useless Facts About Henry Cavill You Can’t Escape

While none of you asked us for these silly but interesting facts about Henry Cavill, we have still brought you a bunch of them. Have Fun reading them!

The British-born Hollywood star is in heavy demand nowadays. While Henry Cavill is currently busy with Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, he is also in talks with Marvel to play a new superhero character. With so much going around for the Henry Cavill, let us peek into some silly but interesting facts about the dashing Clark Kent, aka Superman.

Highlights —

Silly facts about Henry Cavill you might want to know.

A silly fact – Henry Cavill has a Dog named after ‘Superman’.

Henry’s gaming obsession almost cost him Superman’s role.

Silly facts about Henry Cavill you might want to know.

Henry Cavill has been so many things in his career till now. From being Superman to Witcher to Sherlock Holmes, there’s literally no end to things to talk about him. But we have decided to bring some silly facts about Henry Cavill to your notice. If you are a diehard fan, you are going to love these talks.

These facts about Henry Cavill are so silly and so important.

Who destroyed Cavill at chess?

The ‘Justice League’ star Henry Cavill‘s relationship has long been an interest of the British tabloids and now they have some insight from the star himself. He has shared a photo of him and his girlfriend, ‘Natalie Viscuso’ who was looking at a chessboard in a Queens Gambit – style. Henry wrote on Instagram “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.” So, she’s the new love icon in her own right for The Witcher.

A silly fact – Henry Cavill has a Dog named after ‘Superman’.

Who doesn’t like some silly facts about dogs – especially when it’s Henry Cavill’s Dog? ‘Henry Cavill‘ and his former girlfriend Gina Carano adopted a black and white Akita in 2014. Of course, he named the Dog after Superman’s birth name Kal-El. The dog stayed with Cavill after his break-up with Carano.

Related: Finally, We Know Why DC Moved On From Henry Cavill

But the Dog isn’t named Kal–El. “My pet’s name is Kal”, Cavill told Cosmopolitan, “Not Kal-El like Superman, just Kal. He’s an informal dog.”

Now is the time for some mushy-mushy pictures of Kal from Cavill’s Instagram. Here you go: “Just a man, a dog, and his lion hat.”

Toss a coin for The Witcher, and his Dog.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BohP1kbFsGJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

What’s Cavill’s dream role to play?

The character that he has always wanted to play happens to be a real historical figure. The Star Tribune noted back in 2011 while speaking to the star about the state of his career, he happened to have a dream part in the mind of playing a particular role. “I’ve always had a soft spot for Alexander the Great,” Cavill revealed. Plenty of fans would love to see Cavill complement the “ancient Macedonian ruler”.

Superman could have been Vampire, a handsome one.

When Stephanie Meyer, the creator of the young adult Vampire book series ‘Twilight’ wrote her novel, she was a fan of the young actor from ‘Count of Monte’ named Henry Cavill. To no one’s surprise, she always had Cavill as Cullen in her mind.

Even during the casting for Edward Cullen’s character, Meyer’s first choice was Henry Cavill. But unfortunately for Cavill, the director didn’t agree with Meyer. The studio felt he looked too old to play the character of Vampire as a high schooler. Later, Robert Pattinson was finalized for the role of Edward. Cavill has revealed that he was never approached for the role but he was definitely flattered by the comparison.

Henry’s gaming obsession almost cost him Superman’s role.

Another not silly and very important fact about Henry Cavill. The ‘Man of Steel’ star is fond of playing online games and is a big WORLD OF WITCHCRAFT fan. Cavill is also known for his hit-or-miss casting call for ‘Man of Steel’ from Zack Snyder because he was busy playing in a WOW event. He missed few calls before finally he picked it up. This was one of the viral moments for Cavill concerning his gaming craze. Henry Cavill proved this fact true by posting a video of himself building a gaming pc on Instagram which was loved by many gamers alike.

History and Henry had been best friends.

Cavill has always been fascinated by other cultures.

“In school, I had an interest in ancient history and Egyptology in particular” Cavill said.

Further, he added “There was a historical fiction writer named Christian Jacq who wrote a series of books, sort of Egyptology–based, and I enjoyed them. I thought – If I’m going to study something, why not make it something I enjoy? – The idea was to get a degree in ancient history or Egyptology and have the armed forces sponsor me through university. And join the armed forces afterward.” In the end, he decided to pursue acting.

Did we miss anything? We are sure there must be plenty more silly but interesting facts about Henry Cavill. Now as you know some of these facts, don’t forget to comment and tell us which are your favourites.