Not Tom Cruise But Uncharted Brought The Industry Back On Track, Claims Tom Holland!

Tom Holland refuses Tom Cruise’s claim that ‘M: I7’ put the Hollywood film industry back on the track after the pandemic, claiming that his ‘Uncharted’ achieved that milestone first.

A film adaptation of the extremely popular video game series, ‘Uncharted’ is finally making its way to hit the theatres this February, and it stars Tom Holland as the legendary video game character Nathan Drake. Along with him, Mark Walhberg can be seen playing Tom’s character’s mentor and father figure, Victor Sullivan. However, Tom Holland believes that it is his movie ‘Uncharted’ that helped the Hollywood movie industry return to filming content and not Tom Cruise‘s ‘M: I7’.

What Exactly Did Tom Holland Claim?

Tom Holland opened up at Total Film and praised his upcoming movie ‘Uncharted’:

“I really believe in the project. I believe in the work we’ve done. I’m very proud of how hard everyone worked”, he began.

Not Tom Cruise But ‘Uncharted’ Brought the Industry Back on Track After Pandemic, claims Tom Holland!

“We also made this film at the height of COVID. I know Tom Cruise loves to say that he brought the film industry back, but he forgot about this little film called Uncharted that was shooting four months before he was.”

“So, I’m just very proud of what we’ve done. And if we were lucky enough to do it again, it would be really exciting. We’ve only scratched the surface of what Drake and Sully can do.”

What Tom Cruise Had to Say About ‘M: I7’?

Speaking to Empire in summer 2021, Cruise recalled getting ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘ up and running again, saying: “I’ve produced 30 to 40 movies. I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs. All my friends in the industry, people that are in distribution, and my crew were like, ‘What are we going to do? I could lose my house!'”

Video Credits: Good Morning America

“So I told the studio and I told the industry, ‘We’re going back. We’re going to get everyone back to work. We’re going to start shooting in the summer. And we’re going to figure out how to do it safely.'”

Holland was Conscious About Himself During Filming

Holland admitted that he was too conscious about appearing “cool” as ‘Uncharted’s’ iconic young treasure hunter.

“As soon as you start worrying about ‘Do I look good in this shot?’ acting becomes something other than playing a character”, he said.

Video Credits: British GQ

“I think there are elements of my performance in ‘Uncharted’ where I kind of fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment.’ I had to play this very tough, very stoic guy – basically, be Mark Wahlberg. My character is supposed to be a f**king action hero in this moment!” he continued.

Who do you think is right between the two? Drop your comments in the box below.

