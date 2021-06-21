Not One But Two Characters To Replace Brie Larson In The Marvels

Is Kevin Feige searching for Captain Marvel’s replacement? Let’s find who might replace Brie Larson in the future and the reason behind it.

‘Captain Marvel‘ released in 2019. It was a massive success at the box office and ended up earning $1 billion. Larson later ended up appearing in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. She played an essential part in defeating Thanos. Despite the successes, many people put up petitions online that asked Marvel Studios to replace Brie Larson. A petition gathered thirty thousand signatures to replace Brie Larson with a woman of colour. On the other hand, many Marvel fans were happy to see her performance as Captain Marvel. So, is Marvel planning to replace Larson because of the online petitions?

Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau instead of Captain Marvel?

When will Brie Larson leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The reason behind ‘Captain Marvel 2’s’ title change

KAMALA KHAN AND MONICA RAMBEAU INSTEAD OF CAPTAIN MARVEL?

Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel was the first female superhero to be showcased in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the success of ‘Captain Marvel’, Marvel Studios is planning to introduce female superheroes in their upcoming projects. According to sources, ‘The Marvels’ will include two female superheroes, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, alongside Carol Danvers. However, there is a much bigger reason behind their casting in the sequel.

Not One But These Two Characters to replace Brie Larson in Marvel

According to We Got This Covered, Brie Larson, as Carol Danvers, will not be part of MCU for a long time. The other female superheroes, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau will take over the role of Captain Marvel. However, this does not mean that we would not see the Oscar-winning character as a superhero in the future.

Eventually, Danvers will have to give away her title of Captain Marvel to Kamala and Monica. It is not clear if it will be both the characters as a team or just one. The decision may depend on the response the two characters get from the audience in their other projects. People have already seen Teyonah Parris as grownup Monica Rambeau in ‘WandaVision‘. Judging by her role in ‘WandaVision’, we can definitely expect to see more of her in the future.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has not revealed much about Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan and her role. We will have to wait till the end of the year for her Disney plus show to arrive. Then only we will find out how the trio functions and later who will replace Larson as Captain Marvel.

WHEN WILL BRIE LARSON LEAVE THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE?

Rumours suggest that Brie Larson will leave after ‘The Marvels’. She would compete for two more projects with Marvel Studios. It might mostly mean that her contract will end after the release of ‘The Marvels’. It will then depend upon Disney if it wishes to renew her contract and include her in future projects or not.

Mostly in contract renewal situations, the actor tends to ask for a higher fee. Usually, the actor has established themselves in the role and has gained an appreciation for it too. There is a possibility that Marvel does not want to renegotiate with Brie Larson after she has completed her commitments. Brie Larson’s fans will surely not be happy to find out about her exit.

THE REASON BEHIND ‘CAPTAIN MARVEL 2’S’ TITLE CHANGE

‘Captain Marvels 2’ is now named ‘The Marvels‘. The reason is that it will equally feature Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan. The title is on the three characters, which includes either Captain Marvel or Ms Marvel in their name. Even if Captain Marvel were to lead the other two in a different movie, it would be strange to call it ‘Captain Marvel 3’. Hence, either the film will include the three again, or it might prepare Monica or Kamala to take over in the future.

Marvel has always known to like movies with superheroes teaming up together. The trio also does not seem strange since their connection comes from the comics. Various rumours suggest that Monica will lead the other two. It means that Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan would be in a supporting role.

Tell us what you think will be the future for Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan in ‘The Marvels’!