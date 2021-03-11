Is Chuck Lorre planning to return with another season of ‘Two and a Half Men’? If yes, who all will be a part of the reboot?

The return of ‘Two and a Half Men’ will surely leave the fans feeling exhilarated, as it has to be one of the best sitcoms of all time. Be it Charlie Sheen’s comic timings, or the chemistry between the main leads, ‘Two and a Half Men’ had undoubtedly ruled over the hearts of many. And now with the speculation about the show returning with season 13, we can’t contain our excitement. But before we lose our calm – we need to know whether there will be another season?

Highlights —

Will there be season 13 of ‘Two and a Half Men’

Who will join the cast of season 13?

When can we expect the release of season 13?

Is ‘Two and a Half Men’ returning for season 13?

It looks like the director of the show, Chuck Lorre, is in favour of the possible reboot. In 2019, when he was asked about whether he would be interested in bringing back the series, Chuck replied saying, “I think as long as everybody involved is alive and kicking then there’s definitely a possibility. Of course [I would like it to], because there’s a trend towards reboots these days, and I think that would be one that folks might tune in for. It doesn’t have to go on for another five years, it would just be nice to do a couple of seasons and end it as it should have”.

Video Credits: Entertainment Weekly

Well, this optimistic behaviour of Chuck will surely get your hopes up high. Right?

Who can we expect to return to the show?

Since there is no official announcement made about the release of season 13, we can only guess who will revive their roles in the reboot. We are already aware of Charlie Sheen’s inappropriate behaviour off-screen and his derogatory remarks about the producers of the show that got him into trouble. Keeping this in mind, maybe, Charlie would not be a part of the reboot. Talking about Ashton Kutcher, there is no confirmation about him returning to the show, as he already has other projects in his basket.

‘Two and a Half Men’ season 13 on Netflix

Now that we think about it, we wonder if it would be a good idea to reboot the series without Charlie and Ashton being a part of it?

When can we expect the release of season 13?

As of now, there has been no news about the reboot being under work. However, CBS is on board with the idea of the reboot. With this in mind, we all can only wait and hope that soon we will hear the news about the filming of season 13.

Whom do you wish to see in the reboot? Will ‘Two and a Half Men’ be the same without Charlie in it? Let us know your views down below.