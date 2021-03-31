Two And A Half Men Became A Black Mirror Episode In The Finale

Did you also feel any sort of similarity between ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Black Mirror’? If yes, you need to scroll down to find the connection between the two.

In the history of TV series, we have seen many crossovers. Some are deliberately planned and, well, some are the result of wicked storyline or a mere coincidence. If you have seen the sitcom, ‘Two and a Half Men’, you might have noticed that the finale seemed like a replica, as if you have seen the same storyline somewhere else. Well, if you are nodding your head while reading this, you need to stick with us till the end.

Well, we can’t really say if there was a crossover between these two shows. However, it is speculated that maybe the lead actors are not giving any performance and are stuck inside the sitcom.

Why did ‘Two and a Half Men’s’ last episode feel like watching ‘Black Mirror’?

In the finale episode, we were shown that Charlie is presumably dead, but the reality is the opposite of it. In fact, Charlie was kept captive. We discover this when Rose is seen providing food to Charlie. But, as we move forward toward the finale, we can see that Charlie is inching closer towards death. In the last few minutes, a piano almost falls on Charlie’s head, with the background voice screaming, “THE DEVIL HAS PLANS FOR JON AND ASHTON! BACK TO THE FIRE AND PIT WITH YOU, CHARLIE”.

Just then, the creator of the show Chuck Lorre enters the frame, making us all realize that this was all a part of the TV show. Before we could process all that we saw, Chuck purposely or maybe not, drops the piano on Charlie’s head. What was the thinking behind this ending?

Let’s clear the confusion about the finale through Chuck Lorre’s direction

In a conversation with “Entertainment Weekly”, Chuck explains the ending of ‘Two and a Half Men’. When asked about his appearance in the show, he said, “Oh, it felt funny. It felt like the funniest and most succinct way to end the damn thing. And dropping the second piano also felt like an appropriate response—perhaps nobody wins, but hopefully, we laughed along the way”.

He was further asked about the storyline of the finale episode and why did it include so many self-composition aspects? On this Chuck said,

“It was our last swing at that bat. Why not throw the rules out and do everything we can imagine that might be funny and acknowledging the meta elements of the show? We’re not going to find out how he met his mother. This isn’t about how they get on the island”

What are your theories about the finale of ‘Two and a Half Men’? Let us know in the comments below.