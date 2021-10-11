Twilight: Robert Pattinson Replaced Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill, however talented he may be, is considered to be one of the unluckiest stars in Hollywood. He has lost the parts of James Bond and Batman in the past. Not many people know that he was also the first choice to play Edward Cullen in the hit ‘Twilight’ film franchise. Of course, before he was replaced by Robert Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson had already left a great impression on the fans after his small appearance as Cedric Diggory in the ‘Harry Potter’ film franchise. However, it was his role as Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ film franchise that turned him into an instant superstar. While the films and his performances were often criticized, there is no denial over the fact that he reached international stardom following the role. But how many fans of the actor do know that he wasn’t the first choice for the role of the handsome young vampire. It was Henry Cavill!

Yes, this will come as a slight shocker to the fans of both actors but if the thing went a little differently, the fans would have had a very different Edward Cullen than the one they got. But how did that turn of events take place?

The author of the ‘Twilight’ books, which became the base for the films, Stephenie Meyers, had betted on Henry to play Edward. She wrote a blog in 2007 in which she put down her ideas for the casting for the film. In her list for the actor who could play Edward, Henry was at the top. At that time, he was a young and charming actor with very few acting credits to his name, same as Pattinson. The book was in the talks to be brought to the screen as early as 2004. The story was vastly different from what was in the books and Stephanie was hell-bent on choosing Henry for the role. But by the time the casting process began in 2007, Henry had aged and as per the makers, did not look like an immortal teenage boy.

Also, when the makers made the decision of signing Robert Pattinson for the role, Stephanie had no authority to interfere in that decision. Before Robert Pattinson was officially announced as Edward, Stephanie called Henry the ‘perfect Edward’. And she repeated it again after she saw his performance in the Netflix series ‘The Witcher’. Henry has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood in the past few years. Being a part of major franchises such as ‘Mission: Impossible’, DCEU and ‘The Man from UNCLE’, Henry has been in high demand. So, if the ‘Twilight’ saga gets rebooted again, will Henry agree to be a part of it? That’s the question many fans asked.

Stephanie had yet another bright idea when it came to Henry. She said that Henry would be perfect to play Edward’s father Carlisle Cullen. It clearly seemed like she just didn’t want to let Henry go and wanted to make him a part of her fictional world one way or another. However, it’s all water under the bridge now that the ‘Twilight’ saga has had its run at the box office and is largely forgotten.

Recently, Robert Pattinson also had a symbolic triumph over Henry yet again when he was made a part of DCEU, just as Henry was ousted from it. Robert will be seen playing Batman in the upcoming DC films. Henry, who played Superman/Clark Kent in the same universe, was not allowed to continue with his role. Also, Henry had initially wanted to play Batman, but he donned the red cape instead.

But one thing is for sure, if Henry was still the Superman, it would have been a blast to see them together on-screen. Or better yet, sparring on-screen.

Tell us in the comments if you think Henry Cavill would have made a better Edward Cullen? Also, tell us your views on Robert Pattinson’s casting as the Batman.