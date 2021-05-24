Trouble Strikes Young Sheldon! Big Bang Theory Prequel Hits Major Roadblock

‘Young Sheldon’ has been garnering praise for its story revolving around the coming-of-age plotline. However, it appears that the crossovers with the main series might put its parent series, ‘The Big Bang Theory’, into a deep plothole.

‘Young Sheldon’ is one of those series that just keeps delivering on all accounts. After the end of its 4th season, the series has garnered praise from critics, even earning the young Iain Armitage an award for his performance in the series. However, running on with a prequel after a parent series has been concluded is always tricky, and ‘Young Sheldon’ might have hit its first major roadblock.

Highlights —

‘Young Sheldon’ has a difference from TBBT

Could there be a plothole?

Are they changing the character of Sheldon Cooper in the prequel?

The Backstory

The relationship between Sheldon Cooper and his father has always been fraught. With George Sr. dying early in Sheldon’s life, he doesn’t have many fond memories to share about him in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. The history of their relationship also explains why he adores the women in his life so much, adoring his grandmother, Meemaw, the most.

The ‘Young Sheldon’ – ‘The Big Bang Theory’ crossover expanded on Sheldon’s relationships with his parents. Troubled with a problem, Sheldon goes rummaging through his old videotapes, trying to determine whether there is a solution that his young mind already thought of.

Video Credits: Jarrod Pike

When he chances upon the videotape where the solution is supposed to be, he finds that his father has recorded the solution. However, finding inspiration from his father’s motivational speech to a football team in the video, Sheldon earns the motivation to solve the problem by himself.

George Sr. is also a troubled character, as Sheldon reveals in ‘The Big Bang Theory’. He was cheating on Sheldon’s mother and was an alcoholic with a level of intelligence Sheldon didn’t appreciate when he was young.

‘Young Sheldon’ has got ‘The Big Bang Theory’ in trouble!

The frayed threads of their relationship form an essential backstory for Sheldon’s growth throughout ‘The Big Bang Theory’ where he barely, if ever, mentions his father at all and hides him from his friends a lot of times.

The ‘Young Sheldon’ plot

While ‘The Big Bang Theory’ formally introduced the image of George Sr. as an idiotic alcoholic who was never of much value to Sheldon, ‘Young Sheldon’ tells a different story. Throughout the series, George is a warm figure in the life of Sheldon. He is troubled because he got thrown out of his job at the school and deals with alcohol addiction issues. Both of the situations exacerbate his problems and make him end up in a difficult position.

It doesn’t help that due to his young age, Sheldon’s Meemaw has never appreciated him. Even though George tries very hard to be the person that his family needs, his troubled nature seems to eclipse all of that. Ultimately, as Sheldon says in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, he dies young and with not much of a legacy left behind for his family.

Dealing with increasing unemployment and still trying to be a caring father probably stressed George and pushed him towards his early end. George’s different portrayal in both shows is the point of debate.

In the new season of ‘Young Sheldon’, George shares a tender moment with Sheldon. In a touching moment, he gives him a pep talk to motivate him. However, since this is essentially the same pep talk Sheldon saw on his videotapes years later, the canon has been called to question.

The Plothole

If George was distant, then he should not have given the pep talk to Sheldon at all. And since he did, it makes no sense for a person like Sheldon not to remember this instance owing to his perfect memory. So, did Sheldon misremember his father, or has ‘Young Sheldon’ indeed altered the timeline?

Video Credits: Series Talks

It can be debated that the subsequent memories with his father, involving a lot of trauma, have clouded Sheldon’s opinion of the man. Even so, how did he not remember the exact words that his dad said to him during a moment of crisis when it flashed across his screen again. The series also plans to delve deeper into their relationship later, so there might be an answer there, but, ultimately, ‘Young Sheldon’ directly contradicts the image of George Sr. from ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Did the boy genius misremember details about his dad, or has the writers’ room of ‘Young Sheldon’ written themselves into a plothole? What do you think? Let us know in the comments box below!