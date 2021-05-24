TRENDING TODAY

Trouble Strikes Young Sheldon! Big Bang Theory Prequel Hits Major Roadblock

‘Young Sheldon’ has got ‘The Big Bang Theory’ in trouble!
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Robert Pattinson And Matt Reeves At Odds, Batman Self-Destructs
No Newer Articles