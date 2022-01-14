Tom Cruise To Play A Character In Top Gun Movie Based Game

Recently, the legendary Japanese video game designer, director, producer and writer, shared his thoughts on Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ and game development through a tweet.

Hideo Kojima, the video game inventor, is known worldwide for his significant contributions to the international gaming industry. The 58-year-old who is also a filmmaker has previously revealed that he is a huge movie enthusiast who gets inspiration from them. The amazing developer has created innovative franchises like Metal Gear Solid, that have altered several genres in his nearly four years in the business.

The Tweet

In his recent tweet, Kojima once again took the internet by storm, sharing his thoughts related to Tom Cruise’s Top Gun.

That year, the department next door was making the “Top Gun” NES game. https://t.co/W4Ol4TcQK4 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 18, 2021

Kojima stated that the year he stepped foot into the world of gaming, he got to learn about a possible Top Gun Nes title that was being worked on. ‘Top Gun’ is one of the most iconic movie franchises from the long-forgotten era that has revolutionized the action genre.

Given the fact that Kojima’s last game, Death Stranding, had a star-studded cast of phenomenal stars of the industry, it can be surely said that his collaboration with the industry isn’t done. The concerned tweet features a cherished memory of one of the industry greats.

A Possible Collaboration with Tom Cruise?

A few weeks back, Hideo shared a tweet that featured a song from Taylor Swift’s latest album, Red (Taylor’s Version). Fans of both began to speculate that the duo might be secretly working together for a future project, but the rumours quickly died down. Now the latest tweet regarding one of Hollywood’s biggest superstars, Tom Cruise, has catalyzed the speculations once again.

Hideo Kojima Might Have Teased a Possible ‘Top Gun’ Movie-Based Game in the Making

This could possibly mean that Kojima is either targeting a team up with Tom Cruise or it’s that the next major title will draw inspiration from ‘Top Gun’. It is really hard to speculate what the creator is planning to do next, as he really plays everything close to his chest.