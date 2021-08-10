Tom Cruise Made Top Gun: Maverick A Mission Impossible For Its Makers

Tom Cruise is passionate about movies. Recent revelations say that before he signed on for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, he put in clauses that made the makers scratch their heads.

Tom Cruise is not the easiest person to work with. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ makers were faced with a difficult choice as they cast him. What were the demands of Tom Cruise, and why were the makers so afraid of it?

A sequel to ‘Top Gun’

Shooting in the air

The innovations to make

Shooting in the air

‘Top Gun’ sequel

Filming a ‘Top Gun’ sequel has been on the cards for a long time. The movie had been a blockbuster when it released and kick-started Tom Cruise’s career as an action star. The star, who has been in the limelight for decades now, then moved onto star in series like ‘Mission: Impossible’.

For Tom Cruise, the remake is one of the biggest films. His stardom was rooted through ‘Top Gun’, and after the blockbuster ‘Mission: Impossible’ movies, it would be a way for him to touch the skies again. So, Tom Cruise put all his efforts into making the film authentic.

His prescription for the new film? Accurate shots of the jets mid-air as they manoeuvre and do death-defying stunts. For anyone who has worked with fighter jets, this shooting technique would seem difficult. Not only would multiple shots in the air be tough to achieve, but more technology is needed to get the perfect action sequences mid-air too. So, when people say that Tom Cruise made ‘Top Gun’ makers cry with his demands, they’re not lying.

The sequel is delayed due to the pandemic, but the trailer posted by Tom Cruise proves that the actor’s wishes were granted.

How did they do it?

Tom Cruise’s demands made ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ a challenging movie. According to the director, they had to build multiple novel cameras to fit into the fighter jet. The jet was equipped with several cameras to capture the actor, as well as the scenery forward.

Though initially, the demands of Tom Cruise made the ‘Top Gun’ makers cry, they came out stronger. They built an entirely new rig for filming, “We tested and worked with them to develop The Rialto, it’s called, which is a tiny version of the Venice. It was of a size that we could then start to fit into a fighter jet. So, for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, we managed to fit six of those in a cockpit, four facing the actor and two facing forward”.

Video Credits: Vsauce3

Since the fighter jets couldn’t be in the air multiple times for performing the same stunts, the director made it a point to shoot numerous scenes together. The numerous cameras fit inside the fighter jet would make many shots at the same time.

The innovation reduced the time that was spent in filming mid-air but also made the shots authentic. The trailer shows multiple angles in which Cruise is flying his jet into different places and performing stunts.

The Innovation

Making the Rialto and changing the way flight scenes are filmed is a significant innovation for the industry. While Tom made ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ a challenging movie, he has also made it one of the most popular properties.

The movie is set to release in November, and the production house has met with constant delays. However, the pandemic isn’t slowing the old star down. Forever the perfectionist has helped create a marvel that will keep viewers pinned to their seats in the theatre.

Video Credits: Paramount Pictures

‘Top Gun: Maverick’, a challenging movie on all fronts, had risky stunts and was expensive to make. People might question if it was worth concentrating so many resources on something that relies on nostalgia. But, the stunts and Cruise’s star power would make the movie a must-watch.

Fans would have their eyes peeled on the silver screen as November arrives to see the star take to the skies once again.

Could Tom Cruise recreate the legend of ‘Top Gun’? The question is still up in the air, but the perfectionist has ensured that the aerial shots would be second to none in his upcoming film. The veteran actor pressured the director until they manufactured a brand new rig to film its aerial shots. If nothing else, Cruise is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the film hits all the right notes.