Tom Cruise Is The New Face Of Iron Man

Following the success of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’, Marvel Studios is gearing up for its next big-screen release, which will once again feature ‘Doctor Strange’ (Benedict Cumberbatch). Aside from Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange, the Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi’s sequel will expand on the MCU’s new multi-verse focus and is reported to have other Marvel character cameos. The most anticipated cameo is that of Tom Cruise as Iron Man. But how much truth is there in the rumour? Let’s find out!

'Deadpool' Creator Confirms Tom Cruise's, Iron Man

Maybe it's just a rumour!

Returning performers Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo are among others who will undoubtedly join Cumberbatch in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, will reprise her role as Scarlet Witch in the Phase 4 film. Finally, Xotichl Gomez’s America Chavez will make his MCU debut in the blockbuster. Apart from the blockbuster’s already amazing cast, speculation has been rife over which additional Marvel characters, such as those from the X-Men or Fantastic Four movies, would make an appearance.

Tom Cruise is Iron Man

'Deadpool' Creator Confirms Tom Cruise's, Iron Man

Rumours of Tom Cruise joining Marvel have been circulating on social media recently. What if we told you that this is not a rumour? In a recent interview, ‘Deadpool’ creator confirmed Tom and John Krasinski‘s MCU debut in the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange’. The rumours have finally been put to rest, and fans can rejoice at this incredible news.

According to the reports, Tom is dressed as Tony Stark, a figure played by Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who has played a key role in ‘Iron Man’ over the years. Fans were outraged when his character died in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019. There have also been rumours that John Krasinski, from ‘The Office’, will star in Mr Fantastic. The creator of ‘Deadpool’, Rob Liefeld, spoke about Tom Cruise as Iron Man and John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one of the episodes of ‘The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff’ on YouTube.

“Here’s the deal you all know, I want to know — have either of you been caught trying to sneak into a screening of ‘Doctor Strange 2’? … They are testing the s**t out of this movie. The thing is, uh, they’re testing, it’s all getting out”. Rob Liefeld said

Rob Liefeld then made the most shocking admission, revealing that all of the leaks are real but not naming any of the people involved. “We’re all hitting those hashtags and we’re like, ‘Oh c**p! They’re showing this. People are seeing this’. I think it’s safe to say some of the stuff, you just said that’s out there, it’s happening. It’s in, it’s been seen”, he said.

Maybe it's just a rumour!

It’s also worth noting that Liefeld didn’t say how he found out about this or whether he’d seen any ‘Doctor Strange 2’ test screenings. Given that the comic book writer joked that his “Marvel passes” had been “revoked”, these details could have come from a screening or studio insider, but Liefeld didn’t elaborate on how he “know[s]” Fox/Marvel cameos will appear. As is customary for Marvel Studios, storyline details for ‘Doctor Strange 2’ have been kept under wraps, with a new ‘Multiverse of Madness’ teaser or TV advertisement set to debut during this week’s Super Bowl.

Any new promotional material, on the other hand, is unlikely to confirm any surprise cameos, instead, following in the footsteps of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and keeping any prospective new characters hidden until the theatrical release. For the time being, take Liefeld’s observations with a grain of salt until more specific information becomes available. Given that the picture will be released in theatres in March, the marketing campaign will undoubtedly ramp up in the coming weeks, and excitement for Phase 4’s next instalment is at an all-time high following the massive success of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Who else are you expecting to see in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.'? Let us know in the comments down below.