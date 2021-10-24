Tom Cruise Has Gone Mad, Preparing For Mission: Impossible 8 Even Before Mission: Impossible 7 Release

The action becomes bigger and better with each instalment of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise. Cruise is said to be learning to fly a World War II plane for the film’s next instalment, ‘Mission: Impossible 8’. Keep reading to know more.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ were supposed to be shot back-to-back, with summer 2021 and 2022 release dates, before production shutdowns, delays, and/or complications caused by the spread of COVID-19. The films will now be released on September 30, 2022, and July 7, 2023, respectively. Regardless, the production has shot in places as diverse as Norway, Rome, and the United Kingdom, and it is set to feature some of the franchise’s most thrilling stunts yet.

TOM CRUISE IS GETTING READY FOR ‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 8’

According to The Sun, Tom Cruise has been practising flying a 1943 Boeing Stearman Model 75 used during WWII. A source claimed to The Sun, the actor has been getting hands-on time with the plane in preparation for a stunt sequence in his upcoming film ‘Mission: Impossible 8’. They stated that “Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in ‘Mission: Impossible 8’”.

The plane, which has two camera rigs on its wings, will be filmed pursuing another warplane. Despite the fact that filming on the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ has just wrapped, the actor has already begun work as agent Ethan Hunt for ‘Mission: Impossible 8’, which isn’t set to hit theatres until 2023.

The source added:

“Filming has only just wrapped on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ but Tom has not given himself a break. And trying to film jaw-dropping scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous.”

Cruise will also be flying planes in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, and has previously told fans that there will be “never been” an aerial scenario like the one in the film, which is a sequel to the 1986 classic ‘Top Gun’.

SO, WHEN IS ‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 7’ RELEASING?

‘Mission: Impossible’ is an American action spy film series based on and a sequel to the same-named television series created by Bruce Geller. Tom Cruise, who plays Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), serves as the major producer and star series. The films, which incorporate musical themes from Lalo Schifrin’s original series, were directed, written, and scored by a variety of directors and crew.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is set to hit theatres in the United States on September 30, 2022. The film will also be available for streaming on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical premiere.

The film was supposed to be released on July 23, 2021. Following delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the date was pushed back to November 19, then to May 27, 2022, and finally to the current date. Hopefully, ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ will not face any further delays.