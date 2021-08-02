After Several Break-Ups, Tom Cruise Found The Love Of His Life

Who is Tom Cruise’s latest love interest? Let’s find more about the ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor’s love life!

Tom Cruise has delivered hits at the box office for more than thirty years. Hit movies like ‘Born on the Fourth of July’, ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, ‘The Last Samurai’, ‘Risky Business’, ‘Rain Man’, ‘Top Gun‘, ‘A Few Good Men’, ‘Minority Report’, ‘War of the Worlds’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow’, ‘Jerry Maguire’, ‘Magnolia’, and the ‘Mission: Impossible‘ franchise made Tom Cruise one of the top stars in Hollywood. He has been nominated for the Oscars and won three Golden Globe awards as well. In 2012, Tom Cruise was the highest-paid actor in the world. Tom Cruise has been in the spotlight for his love life in addition to his great work.

The early love life of Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's three failed marriages

Are Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell relationship rumours true?

THE EARLY LOVE LIFE OF TOM CRUISE

Tom Cruise has had three marriages and a series of romantic relationships that have always been in the news. However, Tom’s relationships were out of the public eye from 2012. But the star actor is back in the headlines for his latest love interest. Before finding out who it is, let’s recall some of the most talked-about relationships of Tom Cruise.

Video Credits: toptenfamous

Back in the ’80s, Tom Cruise dated actor Melissa. She is known for being part of ‘Little House on the Prairie’. In the past, Gilbert had publicly confirmed dating the actor when he was not Tom Cruise but Tom Mapother. He had just moved to Los Angeles and was struggling as an actor. ‘Risky Business’, Tom Cruise’s breakout film, was hailed for the connection the two main characters shared. Tom dated his on-screen co-star Rebecca De Mornay in real life for more than two years. Apart from Gilbert and Mornay, Tom Cruise also dated Diane Cox, Heather Locklear, Pattie Scialfa, and Cher.

TOM CRUISE’S THREE FAILED MARRIAGES

In 1986, Tom met his next girlfriend, Mimi Rogers. The following year, Tom decided to marry 31-year-old Mimi Rogers, the ex-wife of Scientologist Jim Rogers. At that time, Cruise was only 24 years old. Tom became connected with Scientology through his first wife and has remained a member ever since. In 1990, Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers announced their divorce.

After several break-ups, Tom Cruise has found a love interest once again

The second person to marry Tom Cruise was Nicole Kidman, who met on the sets of ‘Days of Thunder’. The actress was 23 years old at the time of their wedding. Together, the couple adopted two kids. Isabella, in 1992, and three years later, they decided to adopt Connor too. But sadly, after ten years of being married, in 2001, they decided to split.

Tom Cruise then met Penélope Cruz on the sets of the movie ‘Vanilla Sky’ in 2000. They dated each other for three years. Tom chose to move on with Katie Holmes. In April 2006, they became parents to Suri. They ended up tying the knot in November 2006 in Italy. Everything seemed to be going fine for the couple until, in 2012, Katie Holmes decided to file for divorce. A year later, Tom admitted that he did not expect that divorce.

ARE TOM CRUISE AND HAYLEY ATWELL’S RELATIONSHIP RUMOURS TRUE?

Rumours suggest that Tom Cruise is currently dating Hayley Atwell, best known as Peggy Carter from the 'Captain America' films. According to a source, the two became close on the first day of work on the sets of the upcoming 'Mission: Impossible' film.

“Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one. Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer, and they have become fairly inseparable. They have been meeting up after work hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy”, said the insider.

Video Credits: Access

They were also recently seen attending the Grand Slam at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Atwell sported a floral dress, red heels, and a trench coat, while Cruise wore a three-piece blue suit and tie. Their 'Mission: Impossible' co-star Pom Klementieff accompanied the rumoured couple. Klementieff is best known for playing the role of Mantis in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies.

Do you think the Tom Cruise-Hayley Atwell relationship rumours are true or are they a way to promote their upcoming movie? Tell us your thoughts about the latest love interest of Tom Cruise in the comment section below!