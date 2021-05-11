Tom Cruise Has A Foolproof Plan To Save Mission Impossible 7 And Sink Keanu Reeves

Tom Cruise starrer ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ too was hit with delays caused by COVID-19. But it seems that Keanu reeves double release ‘John Wick 4’ and ‘The Matrix 4’ was also one of the reasons for the delay. Keep reading to find out.

We know that all of you Tom Cruise fans were eagerly anticipating the release of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘Mission: Impossible 8’. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to avoid the competition of two blockbuster Keanu Reeves sequel movies in 2022, ‘John Wick 4’ and ‘The Matrix 4’, it appears that you will have to wait a little longer. Yes, we understand that it is a huge disappointment for all moviegoers.

Highlights —

Keanu Reeves ‘John Wick 4’ delayed avoiding ‘The Matrix 4’ crossover

Is Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ delayed to avoid Keanu reeves double punch?

The release of ‘John Wick 4’ has been delayed until 2022, putting an end to speculation that it would cross over with ‘The Matrix 4’. Both films star Keanu Reeves and were originally scheduled to be released on the same day, leading fans to speculate that they could be two parts of the same story.

Tom Cruise makes fool proof plan to save ‘Mission Impossible 7’ from Keanu Reeves double punch

According to the theory, Reeves’ John Wick would be revealed to be his Matrix character Neo throughout the hitman franchise and that he had been trapped in a simulation. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release date of John Wick: Chapter 4 has been pushed back from May 21, 2021 to May 27, 2022. ‘The Matrix 4’ is still set to be released on May 21, despite the fact that production on the film has been halted.

Earlier this year, it was announced that a prequel series to John Wick titled ‘The Continental’ was still in the works. The series was initially teased in 2017 and according to STARZ president Jeffrey Hirsch, the series will be set “way back in terms of movie timing.”

Video Credits: Looper

The show will premiere after ‘John Wick 4’ is released, according to the network’s president. He also addressed the possibility of Reeves appearing in the prequel, saying,

“That’s a really good question that I’m not going to answer. No answer is as good a tease you’re going to get. It’s a great franchise, we’re excited about bringing that show to the network.”

COVID-19 caused delays for Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible 7’, as it did for every other film in production in 2020. The film was supposed to be released in July 2021, but due to filming restrictions in Europe, Paramount was forced to postpone it until later this year. ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ was also postponed until late 2022 as a result of this. Even though the sequel has managed to continue filming recently, it has now been delayed again.

You’ve probably heard that ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ has been filming since last year. When Tom Cruise yelled at some crew members who were not following the COVID-19 protocols, he drew everyone’s attention. Christopher McQuarrie is back for a third instalment, and we’re sure the wait is killing us all.

According to Screenrant, ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ has been pushed back to May 27, 2022. The film was previously scheduled to hit theatres on November 19, 2021. This also pushed the release date of ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ from August 5, 2022 to July 7, 2023.

It has been nearly four years since the release of Mission: Impossible-Fallout, and the fans have had enough. This news will be extremely disappointing for those who have been counting down the days until the Tom Cruise film’s release.

This is slightly longer than the previous gap between sequels, but the gap between the seventh and eighth films is still only a year. Currently, ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is scheduled to open alongside John Wick: Chapter 4, but the Keanu Reeves sequel may be pushed back to avoid competition with Cruise’s action franchise.

Which of these three movies you are eagerly waiting for it to hit the screens? Let us know in the comments below.