Tom Cruise Expresses Fury Over Stolen Luggage Of Dollars

The actor had been shooting for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ when he was burgled.

Recent reports in tabloids suggest that thieves stole thousands while Tom Cruise was shooting for MI7. Cruise got robbed of luggage that was worth thousands of pounds when thieves took hold of the actor’s bodyguard’s £100,000 BMW.

How the burglary transpired

The aftermath

If reports are to be believed, Cruise was not happy. In fact, one might even say that the actor was quite enraged.

HOW THE BURGLARY TRANSPIRED

Tom Cruise got burgled in the UK, where he is filming for his latest movie ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘, in a shopping centre alongside Hayley Atwell, who is his co-star in the film.

The car, a BMW, was parked out of The Grand Hotel, Birmingham, and contained luggage worth a lot of money as well as other personal belongings. The burglars made use of a scanner to clone the signal from the car’s key fob, according to “The Sun”. Reportedly, the car was stolen minutes after it was parked.

Tom Cruise Expresses Fury over Stolen Luggage Worth Thousands

Since the vehicle was equipped with a tracking device, the police were able to reach its location. Sadly, while they did find the car abandoned there, all the luggage and personal belongings were gone.

THE AFTERMATH

Cruise is infamous for his rants of rage, which have gained momentum again because of the coronavirus crisis. He had launched into rants regarding Covid protocols, which even led to some crew members quitting.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ has been subjected to several delays because of the pandemic, especially since a lot of its scenes are supposed to be shot in many places in Europe. That can’t have been convenient for Cruise.

With all that is going on with the world, and with what we know of Cruise, we can only imagine how the aftermath of the burglary might have been.

According to a report, the actor was no less than furious when he learned of the stolen BMW.

We certainly hope things get back on track for the talented actor. ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is set to release in May 2022.