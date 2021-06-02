On Mission: Impossible’s 25th Anniversary, Tom Cruise Confesses The Movie Had No Story

Tom Cruise reveals the secrets behind the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ film in new featurettes.

Tom Cruise may look like he has not aged a day but it has been 25 years since the first ‘Mission: Impossible‘ movie came out. On this occasion, the actor spilt some crucial behind-the-scenes beans about the film’s storyline that will leave all franchise lovers shocked.

HIGHLIGHTS —

What did Cruise reveal about ‘Mission: Impossible’?

How was the ‘Mission: Impossible’ plot formed?

How was the famous vault scene shot?

What did Cruise reveal about ‘Mission: Impossible’?

‘MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE’ HAD NO STORY

In a special Blu-ray edition of the first film released by Paramount Movie, Cruise made exciting revelations about its making to the present ‘Mission: Impossible’ director Christopher McQuarrie.

Related: James Bond Has The License To Kill Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise explained in detail how he and Brian De Palma, the legendary director behind the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ film, made creative decisions about ‘Mission: Impossible’s’ storyline. Referring to the iconic train scene in which he climbs and clings to a speeding train under a dark tunnel in the film, Cruise said, “I remember the train. (Brian) was like, ‘I want to do the train’. And I was like, ‘Fantastic!’, you know. So how do we do it? How would we shoot this thing? We would sit there and we would go in the train cars. And we didn’t have the story”.

Celebrating 25 years since Ethan Hunt dropped onto the big screen. Get the 25th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray of the first Mission: Impossible film: https://t.co/9djODxKN4e pic.twitter.com/w9Cr9YDVdJ — Paramount Movies (@ParamountMovies) May 22, 2021

Yes, you read it right! Neither Cruise the leading actor-producer of the movie nor De Palma, the director, had any clue about the film’s plot when they started working on the project. Cruise expressed, “Surprise! There was no story. But this is a cool idea. What could happen?”

Men with a Mission

Tom Cruise elaborated that De Palma and he would ideate certain shots and then work on the storyline for ‘Mission: Impossible’. They would switch back and forth between the action scenes and the movie plot. In brief, the iconic action sequences came first as the actor-director duo constructed the film plot in a reverse creative process. But this unconventional filmmaking paid off wonderfully in the end. The legacy of the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ film is in its ground-breaking and audacious stunt scenes which remain thrilling to date.

With #MI7 & #MI8 directed by @ChrisMcQuarrie just around the corner, @TomCruise looks back at how his habit of watching movies at Steven Spielberg’s house directly led to him choosing Brian De Palma to direct the first #MissionImpossible.https://t.co/gupDkMfrgI — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 21, 2021

Moreover, did you know that it was Steven Spielberg who inspired the collaboration between the ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor and director? Cruise mentioned that it was during a dinner with Spielberg when he met De Palma. He recalled that he “stayed up for 14 hours” that night, binge-watching De Palma’s films like ‘Dressed to Kill’, ‘The Untouchables’, ‘Blow Out’, etc. The actor said that after studying De Palma’s films, he remembers thinking, “(Brian has) got to direct Mission: Impossible”. Fortunately, for all ‘Mission: Impossible’ fans, the actor’s wish came true.

The Craziness Behind the Vault Scene

No one can forget the vault scene in ‘Mission: Impossible’ when Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) breaks into a CIA facility while being suspended in the air through a thin wire. The timeless scene is a masterclass in getting the audiences on the edge of their seats.

Related: With Mission Impossible 7 Tom Cruise Is Giving Major Throwback Goals

Cruise admitted in the conversation with McQuarrie that the vault scene was inspired by Rififi, a French classic from 1955. He also revealed that De Palma had revealed the scene to him over a phone call. Cruise had been in Japan, stuck in a traffic jam on his way to a movie premiere. He had used a mobile phone to reach an impatient De Palma. Cruise explained the conversation, “Brian was like, ‘I got to talk to you, I got to talk to you’. I said, ‘Brian, yeah, I am in Japan’. And he pitched me the whole CIA scene on a phone while I am in a back of a car in Japan”.

Cruise recalled his reaction once De Palma had explained the vault scene to him, “I went ‘Okay, this movie is really cool. This guy is brilliant’. This was a phenomenal idea!”

Video Credits: Paramount Movies

However, to fulfil the vision of this “phenomenal idea’ Cruise had to put in an immense amount of hard work. As he did not use a stunt double, he kept hitting his face on the floor while being lowered into the vault with the cable. After countless retakes, De Palma considered it best to revisit the scene later, but Cruise remained adamant. The risk-taking actor explained that he ended up stuffing his shoes with one-pound coins to maintain balance while being suspended in the air. Ultimately, this worked out wonderfully. But it also made Cruise the target of De Palma’s mischief.

The actor reminisced, “I went all the way down on the floor, and I didn’t touch! I was there holding it, and I’m sweating. (Brian) just keeps rolling. And I’m like, ‘I’m not going to stop’. Then I hear him off-camera start to howl (with laughter) and he goes, ‘All right, cut!'”

The actor-director duo definitely had an adventurous time on set while crafting a film that was going to define an entire genre. This seems like a great time to revisit the franchise since ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is set to release a year from now on 27 May 2022.

Share with us in the comments how you feel about these revelations on the making of ‘Mission: Impossible’!