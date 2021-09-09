Tom Cruise Chooses The Most Scariest Stunt For Mission: Impossible 7

Be ready to witness death- defying stunt on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’. Tom Cruise says that this has been the most dangerous stunt he has ever done. Keep reading to find out.

Last year at this time, the much-anticipated seventh ‘Mission: Impossible’ film was on hold as the world dealt with the COVID-19 outbreak. However, it is now 2021, individuals are being vaccinated, and strong health measures are in place on film sets. So, Tom Cruise is referring to ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ as a film that will be released shortly, which indicates that audiences will soon be able to see the superstar actor do death-defying action sequences.

In the ‘Mission: Impossible’ films, Cruise always performs his own stunts, and each instalment strives to outdo the one before it. Set images have already revealed what appears to be one of the actor’s most spectacular feats yet: riding a motorcycle down a cliff.

Cruise, 59, and the stunt team for the film previewed a spectacular sequence in which Cruise himself drove a motorbike down a cliff in exclusive footage shown at CinemaCon on Thursday. According to “Entertainment Weekly”, the action centres on Cruise as he rides his motorcycle, “off of a massive ramp on an also massive cliff, fly off the bike, and parachute to the ground”.

In the clip via EW, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie says, “By far the most dangerous stunt we’ve ever done”. The video also reveals that the stunt required 500 hours of skydiving training and 13,000 motorcycle jumps to perfect.

Last August, Cruise was spotted filming the death-defying stunt. In a series of scenes, Cruise is seen tied to a set of wires as he drives a racing motorcycle off a massive ramp before throwing himself off the bike, supported by the safety lines on his back.

The stunt was recorded on a 650-foot ramp on the film’s location in Oxfordshire, England, and was “thought to have cost £2 million”, or more than $2.6 million in US currency, according to the Daily Mail.

In a recent interview with Empire magazine recently, Tom was questioned about the viral action-packed bike scene film in which he jumps off a cliff. The actor talked about how they shot the scene and how he barely had six seconds to do it right. “If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp”, Cruise said. “The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem because I didn’t want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn’t know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don’t want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that’s not going to end well”.

Cruise previously confirmed in January 2019 that the seventh and eighth ‘Mission: Impossible’ films would be shot concurrently, with Christopher McQuarrie writing and directing both.

‘Mission: Impossible 7′ was supposed to be released on July 23, 2021, however, it has been put back to May 27, 2022, due to the current health issue. Comment down below on how excited you are to witness the death-defying stunt.