Find Out Why Tom Cruise Is Biased For Mission: Impossible 8

Tom Cruise was spotted hanging upside down on the wing of an airplane mid-air as he rehearsed his most dangerous stunt yet, preparing for the rumoured eighth instalment of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise.

Almost everybody is familiar with the actor, but people have been getting to learn about Tom Cruise as an individual at least for the last recent couple of years; Tom Cruise, an individual who craves adrenaline rush, who sinks himself deep in dedication after taking upon a project. Recently, his fans got to see him rehearsing a daredevil task mid-air on an airplane in the viral photographs on social media.

Highlights –

Tom Cruise rehearses his most dangerous stunt yet

Tom Cruise rides a Boeing B75N1 Stearman Biplane

After wrapping up M:I7, Tom Cruise starts preparing for M:I8

The Stunt Rehearsal for ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

Top Gun star touched the skies in Cambridgeshire in a yellow 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane.

Tom Cruise has been practicing a new stunt for ‘MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 8’ where he slips out of a WWII biplane’s cockpit, goes onto the wing, dangles himself upside down as the plane then goes into a nosedive and performs a spin.



The new photographs from the sets of the movie featured Tom Cruise hanging upside down from a plane. According to Screenrant, the actor was riding on the outside of a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane at 2,000 feet, which flipped upside down, putting the actor upright on the wing. It was earlier reported that the actor was also attempting to learn how to fly a plane for ‘Mission: Impossible 8’. According to the reports, Tom has been training to fly a 1943 Boeing Stearman Model 75, that was used in World War II.

When Will ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Hit the Theaters?

Production of Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson starrer ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ has been a bit shaky. The movie’s shoot hit a hurdle in February 2020 due to the pandemic, it was later resumed in December and even a video of Tom shouting at the crew for not following the COVID-19 norms went viral. The shooting of the movie was halted again in June 2021 as a member of the crew had tested positive for the virus.

Tom Cruise Goes Plus Ultra for Mission Impossible 8, Hangs Upside Down from Plane to Rehearse a Stunt

Tom’s M:I7 co-star Rebecca Ferguson recently teased what’s in store for the seventh instalment of the franchise and told reporters at the Dune premiere: “It’s just darker, gruesome, character-driven. Oh my god – things changing, the status quo – it’s chaos. And incredible stunts – but we all know that. It’s just more. More, more, more”.

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ will be the third film in the series to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The movie is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022, in the United States. While its sequel, ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ will be released on July 7, 2023.