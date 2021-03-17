We Just Found Out What Connects Ms. Marvel To Captain Marvel

With the new Ms. Marvel series on the cards, fans anticipate interactions between Captain Marvel and Kamala Khan. However, how would those interactions come out? How do these two people differ in their aims and choices?

‘Ms. Marvel‘ made a huge splash in the comics industry when the title was released. Written by a Muslim woman, the Pakistani-American superhero was the town’s flavour, topping the charts in critical reviews and netting the authors and artists several Eisners. One of the series’s pull was Kamla Khan’s connection with Carol Danvers and how she navigated a foreign world of superheroes. So, what should you expect from the upcoming ‘Captain Marvel 2’ and ‘Ms. Marvel’ series. Let’s take a look!

Who is Kamala Khan?

Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American student from a conservative Muslim family who gets powers from inhumans. Unlike Captain Marvel, she does not get her powers from another character but rather from her genetic abilities.

What made her series so compelling was the political position of the story. ‘Ms. Marvel came out at a time when Islamophobia was an increasingly topical issue. The new character took on stories of racial justice and politics in a space filled with a very white, very male audience.

Ms. Marvel chose her name because she grew up with the story of Carol Danvers. So, Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers was known as Ms. Marvel when she got her powers from the original Captain Marvel, a Kree warrior who protected Earth. However, as time passed, Carol took up Captain Marvel herself, becoming the de facto protector of earth.

A mighty being, Carol Danvers has been a feature on the regular comic books and news cycles by the time Kamala Khan grows up. So, when she decides to become a superhero after gaining her inhuman powers, she chooses Carol’s old name.

What connects Ms. Marvel to Captain Marvel

‘Ms. Marvel’ and ‘Captain Marvel’

Kamala Khan worships Captain Marvel throughout her comics. She is her hero, and when she decided to become a superhero, she would often try to be like Captain Marvel.

She also gets to meet Carol in the comics, and Carol blesses her endeavour. In the comics, Carol works with Ms. Marvel and helps her grow into her tenuous identity as a superhero. Over time, Kamala has teamed up with the heavy-hitters in comics, including working with the Avengers and Wolverine.

In the movie ‘Captain Marvel 2’, they are all set to meet each other. Given that Kamala Khan has the same motivations as Kamala in the comics, we can expect some significant fanboying.

Even in the trailer, her appreciation for Carol comes through. Carol Danvers can be essential to the growth of Kamala in the movie. However, the tone of the two properties would differ significantly, so it would be interesting to see how the crossover plays out.

One of the significant backlashes against Marvel that has been going through is the disconnect of its TV shows from the mainstream MCU. There was a vast tonal problem. While shows like ‘Daredevil’ and ‘Punisher’ are adult and have serious themes running through their shows, MCU is strictly family fare.

Now, with the new Disney+ shows, MCU can finally right some wrongs. ‘Ms. Marvel’ and her crossover in ‘Captain marvel 2’ would be one of the major tests of this. While ‘Captain Marvel’ in 2019 was a serious movie, the second movie might be more suited to adventurous feelings.

However, Ms. Marvel in the movie would be untested, and how that would play in the film would be interesting. We can expect some significant emotional moments between Kamala and Carol when the movie finally arrives, and an origin story of Ms. Marvel that suits the MCU.

Carol and Kamala

Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan are both interesting characters. Captain Marvel is known as a feminist icon in her own right, and Ms. Marvel has been an inspiration for Pakistani-American kids. So, their dynamic offers some exciting ideas.

Carol offers a very liberal army loving side of the feminist equation. She has been an essential fixture of the Marvel Comics Universe for a long time.

However, Kamla is new, and she plays an essential part in the overall story. Kamla showcases the discordant politics that has become part of the more significant global diaspora. So, connecting these two stories in the context of what has been the most influential films of recent times is essential.

As Kamala Khan’s first appearance is close, Carol and Kamala must meet, and what makes their meeting important is that they would change everything in their wake.

Carol and Kamala are going to meet very soon. With shooting underway for ‘Captain marvel 2’, we can only wonder about the film’s politics and how the dynamic would introduce the two characters. With a teenage character playing into the movie, we can expect a lighter, preppier Carol Danvers meeting Kamala Khan in ‘Captain Marvel 2’. With the threat of cosmic powers looming over MCU, this means that we are building a new family and something that would decide the fate of MCU as a whole.

Are you excited about the upcoming movies? Let us know in the comments section below.