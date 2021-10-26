These Stars From The Big Bang Theory Roam Around And Live A Nerd Life

‘The Big Bang Theory’ ended a while back but the friendship among its actors persists till day.

‘The Big Bang Theory‘ has been critiqued widely for its stereotypical portrayal of nerd culture. It has been pointed out that the sitcom paints a one-dimensional picture of people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) fields and also shows those who belong in fandoms as uninteresting, unattractive and vapid. While we don’t know how much truth there is to these claims, since there is no one true definition of being a nerd, it is wonderful to know that two ‘The Big Bang Theory’ co-stars are still vibing together as nerds.

Stewart and Amy in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ weren’t the best of friends in the show. However, as it turns out the actors who play them, Mayim Bialik and Kevin Sussman, are buddies in real life and do things together that would be straight out of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ script.

In the script, their friendship could have made sense, given that Stewart was always a fringe character in Sheldon’s life and Amy was often in personal trouble with Sheldon. The duo could have come together as two oddballs and form their sub-group within the existing group of pals in the show.

But since life never ceases to be amazing to us, Bialik and Sussman united to hang out in real life and started a regular ritual of doing nerd things together. This included playing one of the most intricate and fun board games ever devised: Dungeon and Dragons. The co-actors regularly catch up for a good ol’ game of D&D and explore the vast, vibrant universe of the game.

This was revealed by Mayim Bialik in a conversation with “US Weekly”, wherein she expressed,

“Kevin Sussman, who plays Stewart, he and I play like a D and D kind of game. We have been for years. We do nerd things together”.

These two ‘The Big Bang Theory’ stars still roam around and live a nerd life

Only ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fans will realize the weight her words carry. How awesome it is to realize that in a show about nerds, the actors themselves would act all nerdy in real life. After all, Bialik herself is not far off from her reel character: Amy. Both of them are established neuroscientists, the only difference being that Bialik has a knack for show business.

Mayim Bialik is now set to co-host ‘Jeopardy‘, riding through immense controversy and finding her feet post ‘The Big Bang Theory’. While Amy found her happy ending with Sheldon, Bialik is yet to stabilise her career on solid ground.

When it comes to bonding, all stars of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ are nerds for friendship. Bialik disclosed that the star cast stays in touch through “group communication”. In addition, they all “miss” the show as it “kept (them) together”.

NERDS FOR LIFE

While it came to Bialik’s one friendship with Kaley Cuoco aka Penny, there have been conjectures that the two did not get along on the set. That is understandable, given the ladies were sort of the leading actresses in the show. However, Bialik has put rest to such speculation by affirming that all the stars on the sitcom “really love each other”.

Although it is unclear whether Bialik and Cuoco were on good terms, it is for sure that Jim Parsons and Simon Helberg shared an amicable relationship on set. Parsons has mentioned that he will “particularly miss” Helberg since the two of them used to spend a lot of quality time on set. In addition, Parsons and Johnny Galecki (Leonard) are also considered really close friends.

The nerds in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ may not gather around the renowned couch to eat takeout food anymore, but it’s good to know that they still cherish those memories. After all, working on a show for over a decade has surely left a long-lasting impact on the cast members.

What’s your take on the nerd culture represented in ‘The Big Bang Theory’? Comment below!