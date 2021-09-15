The Witcher Star Anya Chalotra Is Obsessed With Henry Cavill

Anya Chalotra reveals her experience of working with Henry Cavill on the sets of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2. Keep reading to find out what she has to say.

It’s hard to think ‘The Witcher’ Season 1 debuted nearly a year ago. Despite its perplexing timeline, the Netflix series has a loyal following and has been renewed for a second season. While Henry Cavill was undoubtedly one of the film’s biggest draws, Anya Chalotra and her character Yennefer of Vengerberg nearly stole the show. Chalotra recently garnered some well-deserved accolades, and series producer Lauren S. Hissrich reaffirmed the actress’ star potential by sharing an awful audition experience.

The star of Anya Chalotra is rising. Chalotra landed the role of Yennefer, a strong sorceress, in ‘The Witcher’ after appearing in the British series ‘Wanderlust’ and contributing her voice to Sherwood’s ‘Robin Loxley’. For her role in the Netflix drama, the actress just received IMDb’s Breakout STARmeter Award.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Anya Chalotra revealed her favourite part of working on ‘The Witch’ with Henry Cavill. “What was lovely about working with Henry, is that he’s such a fan of The Witcher material, and I had no idea that the Witcher existed before I auditioned, so like, to have someone who’s been a fan for a long time, that’s played the games and read the books, and is so passionate about the work, was so brilliant to work with”, Anya said. “And I think on set, by the time we weren’t with each other, we’d been playing at this for a long time, and I think that’s what we brought on set really, that confidence in each other, in each other’s choices. We really did trust our instincts on it”.

She also added, “And I think because of that confidence, we were able to really… I don’t know, it was because of how well rounded these characters are, we just bounced off each other in a really lovely way, and it was very easy to develop that relationship”.

During the season finale of ‘The Witcher’, Yennefer was fighting the Nilfgaardian army to keep their forces from taking Sodden Hill. Both sides used magic to win the battle, but the Nilfgaardian soldiers appeared to be more powerful. With no other choice, Yennefer summoned her inner strength and fired a tremendous fire that consumed a large number of adversaries. However, she vanished after the incident, leading many to believe she was killed.

Her first look in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 confirmed that Yennefer of Vengerberg is still alive, despite the fact that her condition appeared to be dire. She could have been taken by the Nilfgaardian army, implying that they were unable to prevent them from seizing Sodden Hill. The Nilfgaardians will now proceed to invade the rest of the Northern Kingdoms.

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 production was interrupted in mid-March 2020 owing to the coronavirus pandemic. After a five-month pause, filming began in August 2020. The show will pick up where the first season left off. It will delve deeper into why Geralt is supposed to save the Princess and what fears he wants her to confront. ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 is now set to stream on Netflix on December 17, 2021.

