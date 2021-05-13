The Witcher Season 2 Release Date Is Set And Geralt Is Already In The Continent

Hold your breath! ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 is finally coming back.

The pandemic has delayed a lot of our favourite TV shows. But amongst all the gloominess, there is a ray of hope as ‘The Witcher’ is finally coming back to our TV screens with another season. It was in 2019 when we saw the last episode of ‘The Witcher’. Now that, finally, the show is coming back with season 2, we are finding it hard to keep our calm. We know you are feeling the same way and this is why we are here to tell you when you will be able to stream the second season of ‘The Witcher’.

A Polish-American drama fantasy series, ‘The Wichter’ is an adaptation of the book by Andrzej Sapkowski based on the same name. Helmed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the series is set on the fictional island, “The Continent”. With Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra in the lead role, ‘The Witcher’ revolves around the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are unaware that they are related to one another by destiny.

Teaser of ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

To conclude the filming of season 2, the show released a behind-the-scene teaser, where the entire cast and crew were expressing their gratitude for being part of this incredible show. The video starts with Henry Cavill saying thanks to everyone, and then the showrunner Lauren Schmidt tells us a little bit about the filming of season 2 in a freezing cold forest. Towards the end, Lauren drops hints about what might unfold in season 2, saying that the new season has a lot of new characters and storyline, with monsters to explore as they dig into “Blood Of Elves” and beyond.

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 is finally ready to release! Geralt is waiting for you in The Continent.

Well, from the looks of it, we cannot wait to binge-watch season 2.

Who will return to season 2?

The main leads of the show Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan will be reprising their roles as Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri. Along with them, Joey Batey as travelling bard Jaskier, Royce Pierreson as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte Dara, Therica Wilson Read as Sabrina, Lilly Cooper as Murta will also be seen in season 2.

When will season 2 be released?

Now that the filming of season 2 is over, all we need to know is when will we see it on our television screens. However, till now Netflix has not made an announcement about the release date. But, worry not, since the production of season 2 is over, we can surely say that it will be releasing soon.

How excited are you for ‘The Witcher’ season 2? Let us know in the comments below.