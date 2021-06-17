‘The Witcher’ Season 2 has an unusual issue

‘The Witcher’ might face a villain portrayal problem in its third season. Let’s find out what it is and how it depends upon the success of season 2 of ‘The Witcher’!

‘The Witcher‘ is based on the novels of writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Its first season was a big hit on Netflix in 2019. It indirectly led to the popularity of ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ on Steam. The success led to the renewal of the second season of the fantasy series and a prequel series, ‘Blood Origin’. The filming was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic last year in March. But resumed in August and finished in April this year. While we wait for season 2 to release, let’s find out what you should expect from ‘The Witcher’ after its season 2 release.

WHO ARE THE CRONES?

In the ‘Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’, players will get to meet the crones or the ladies of the wood that are three witches who live inside a cabin in Velen. The witches are sisters and are named Brewess, Weavess, and Whispess. However, these are not their real names. It has been given to them by the local folks who have been scared of them for many years. Whispess’ name is related to her unusual habit of collecting human ears that helped her hear things through their owners. Brewess is known for making magical mixtures and potions. Out of which, her speciality is human soup. Lastly, Weavess got her name from her talent of weaving magical tapestries made out of human hair.

Video Credits: WitcherGeorge

The crones are the daughters of the original Lady of the Wood. Together, they do horrible things like feed on children to remain young. The ladies of the wood often cause a lot of destruction in the village. They are capable of controlling the Threads of Fate. According to the Freek mythology, the three sisters twist the threads of human livesfrom the point of birth to its death. Both human beings and gods have to submit to their will. The ladies of the wood watch the fate of every being. They then guide them towards their predestined path.

VILLAIN PROBLEMS IN ‘THE WITCHER’

Whispess wears a mask over her face that helps hide her burns. It means that she was burned alive in the Chuchote Cave by a knight, who she refused to help. Brewess has a lock around her neck attached to a chain that kept her tied underwater. She also has a basket covering her face. Weavess has a rope around her neck. She has a crooked nose and an eye that appears to be infected. Though she does not wear a mask, many people would probably like to see her face covered.

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 has an unusual issue

People who have played CD Projekt Red already know that visually they are disturbing. Not only are these witches terrible in actions but also to look at. Hence, it will be tough for the fantasy Netflix series to portray these three witches that do not leave viewers in disgust. The Cavill starrer show has earlier pictured disturbing scenes and elements. But many people feel that it would be tough to execute the portrayal of the villains in ‘The Witcher’.

WHEN WILL SEASON 2 OF ‘THE WITCHER’ RELEASE?

While talking about season 2, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich mentioned that none of them has ever experienced a television season like this before. She cannot wait to show the audience what Geralt and Ciri, and Yennefer and Jaskier, and all of the fan favourites have been up to since we last saw them at the Battle of Sodden Hill.

Video Credits: The Witcher Netflix

Chief Executive Officer of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, told Deadline that ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 will release in the fourth quarter of this year. It will introduce new characters such as Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, and Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, and Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen. They will join Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Princess Ciri and other returning cast members.

