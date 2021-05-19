The Witcher Season 2 Goofed Up Big-Time: Find Out How

We think that the creators had a little trouble developing the villains in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2.

Well, not every series knows how to work its way around the villains. And sometimes, in the race of capturing the dark side of the negative heroes, the real essence of the villain gets lost. Now it seems like the creators of ‘The Witcher’ might have gotten way ahead of themselves when it comes to unravelling the evil characters in the series. However, if they are able to impress the audience, then it surely will be a risk worth taking. Want to know what we are talking about? Then keep scrolling to find out.

Highlights —

What is ‘The Witcher’ about?

Villains in ‘The Witcher 2’

‘The Witcher’ Season 2

What is the plotline of ‘The Witcher’?

A Polish-American drama fantasy series, ‘The Wichter’ is an adaptation of the book by Andrzej Sapkowski based on the same name. Helmed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the series premise is set around the medieval time’s island, the “continent”. With Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra in the lead role, ‘The Witcher’ revolves around the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are unaware that they are related to one another by destiny.

Video Credits: Looper

Who will be the villains in season 2?

We all are familiar with the violent and dark elements involved in the show. And now it looks like the directors of the show are not shying away from taking this violence to another level. Netflix might be thinking about introducing The Crones – also known as the Ladies of the Wood from ‘The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’ in season 2.

Did ‘Witcher’ Season 2 get the villain angle wrong?

Related: The Witcher Season 2 Release Date Is Set And Geralt Is Already In The Continent

Yes, you are hearing it right! The three witch sisters, Whispess, Brewess, and Weavess are evil, cruel, and barbaric in all its forms. Not only do they feed on human flesh, but their prey is also often the body of children, terrifying the entire village. Just imagine seeing something so gory and disturbing on our TV screens? Well, if you are up for this, then you might witness some of your biggest nightmares on Netflix very soon.

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 teaser

To conclude the filming of season 2, the show released a behind-the-scene teaser, where the entire cast and crew were expressing their gratitude for being part of this incredible show. The video starts with Henry Cavill saying thanks to everyone, and then the showrunner, Lauren Schmidt tells us a little bit about the filming of season 2 in a freezing cold forest. Towards the end, Lauren drops hints about what might unfold in season 2, saying that the new season has a lot of new characters and storyline, with monsters to explore as they dig into Blood Of Elves and beyond.

Well, from the looks of it, we cannot wait to binge-watch season 2.

When will season 2 be released?

Netflix has not made any official announcement about season 2 till now. However, since the production of season 2 is over, it will surely be visiting us very soon.

Are you excited for season 2? Let us know in the comments below.